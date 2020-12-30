2020 has been different in every way imaginable. From schooling, to jobs and everything in between. One thing that doesn’t seem to feel the same is the holidays.
Usually, the week of Thanksgiving serves as the opening week for basketball. For those involved in tournaments around that time, as well as the holidays, it can leave quite a void without it. That’s something that both Effingham boys basketball coach Obie Farmer, as well as girls basketball coach Jeff Schafer agree on. Former players Landon Wolfe and Carsyn Fearday give their takes on playing around the holidays as well.
“When I first was in high school as a freshman, my family was planning on getting together, but I had to leave our family Christmas to go to basketball practice for a couple of hours,” Farmer said. “I told my wife, we might as well go out of town and go for a trip, because we aren’t going to be able to do it for 20 years while I’m coaching.”
“I would say for anyone who plays or closely follows basketball, the excitement of the holidays also comes with the excitement of basketball being played,” Wolfe said. “Whether it be high school holiday tournaments or the NBA on Christmas Day, you know there’s gonna be plenty of games. I think that the quality of basketball is always very special this time of year.”
While Effingham High Schools serves as one of the hosts for the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic, Schafer’s team heads up to the Charleston Holiday Tournament.
“Except for four years through college and two years after, every Thanksgiving and Christmas has been basketball related,” said Schafer. “Thanksgiving is when I do most of my scouting. It’s definitely different. I am going to make sure I take the time to enjoy the time off with my family. You kind of take it for granted and wonder if we should’ve been doing this all of the time. But I believe whatever happens happens for a reason.
“But I’m tired of being slowed down. I’m definitely ready to speed things up and get things back to normal, not the new normal. I’ve had enough of a new normal. It just seems crazy that all of the states around us are attempting to play but we don’t. I just don’t understand why we didn’t try and then pull back if we needed to. You can always pull back.”
Before Farmer had the head coaching job at Effingham, he recalls going to the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic, watching the types of teams that go to that tournament.
“Before I got hired, I got invited to come watch a couple of games,” Farmer said. “It happened to be that game where [George] Conditt was playing and he was a pretty impressive basketball player. He was long and athletic and I just remember sitting there thinking to myself ‘I’m happy my team doesn’t have to play teams like this. But there I was the next season as the head coach of the Flaming Hearts coaching against exactly those caliber teams.
“Our committee has done a really good job bringing in competitive teams. If I hear that one competitive team is leaving, I think we might get an easy game. Nope, they just fill it. We keep that highly-competitive status. We’re beginning to make a name for ourselves for having one of the tougher tournaments in the state. I really enjoy all of the competitive teams that we have come in.”
While the main goal in every game they play is to win, Farmer says that holiday tournaments serve a bigger purpose; team bonding.
“Holiday tournaments are way more than just basketball,” said Farmer. “You’re with your teammates every day anyway, but when you’re playing a couple of games, you might have some downtime between games and it gives you an opportunity to get to know your teammates better, as more than just basketball players.”
“My feeling always is; by Christmas time, you have a feel for what you can and can’t do,” Schafer said. “A lot of teams gain a lot of momentum around that time. Over the last 10 to 15 years, we play our best basketball after Christmas. But to me that’s one of the keys; trying to get that team to gel.”
“I’d say that [basketball and the holidays] do remind me of each other in the aspect of family. When you think of the holidays you think of a lot of happiness and being with your family,” Fearday said. “Well for me, and my teammates, we were all such a huge family. We loved being around each other for the holidays and playing the game that we love. For instance, every year we would do a secret Santa gift exchange which included us giving one of our other teammates a Christmas gift and it is a traditional that I did my four years of high school and I believe they still are doing it today.
“We would usually stick around and Charleston was nice enough to usually let us hangout somewhere in the school whether that would be a nicer locker room or one time we even got to stay in the library just so we all had some space to relax. We often played a lot of card games and just talked. Being around each other for the holidays really did help us strengthen our bond especially with some of the younger players. Of course our senior class was really close, but we wanted to use that down time to get to know the underclassmen and make them feel involved as well.”
“I think it definitely helped us to become closer as a team. The tournaments can be tough because you play so many games in just a few days, so you really had to make sure everyone was prepared and all in it together,” Wolfe said. “There’s also a lot of good teams and teams you’re not familiar with playing, so it’s a good way to measure where you’re at as a team.
“There’s also a lot of time spent in the gym when you’re not playing and just watching other games, so it was enjoyable to be able to just hang out and relax with your teammates in between games.”
It made things even more special when Schafer was able to coach his daughter, Skyler, instead of coaching during the holidays when she was younger, getting the best of both worlds while being a coach and a father at the same time.
“From December 27th through the 30th, my family knew they weren’t going to see me unless they came up to the game or Skyler was playing,” Schafer said. “Over those three days, my job is to coach my team. I think part of that focus and getting the kids to focus is why we’ve had so much success. We would say ‘we’re doing this over our Christmas break. We’re spending extra time, so we might as well come to win. But it was more special with Skyler there.”
In terms of particular games, Farmer remembers his team’s effort in an overtime win over Sacred Heart-Griffin in the first round.
“It was going to be a grind. Every team is really good,” Farmer said. “One thing we’ve talked about is that basketball is a game of runs. You’ve got to be ready to keep playing. We had lost to [SHG] the year before and we thought maybe we could’ve got that game. We knew they had some young, skilled kids that maybe we could force into some freshman mistakes, which we did. But a lot of their athleticism and talent outside of that helped them stay in the game.
“We battled. It came down to effort and heart. We’re pretty evenly matched, but our kids have that attitude and culture to find ways to win. That toughness about them helped us pull it out. Overtime is a time we really enjoy. It was something we were used to. The first game I ever coached we went into overtime and won. It was a good win against a really quality team and a marquee win that you can talk about during seeding time.”
In terms of his favorite on-the-court moment from going up to Charleston, Schafer says the 2014 championship game sticks out in his mind.
“My highlight of the tournament was Jantzen Michael’s play at the end of the championship game against Charleston,” Schafer said. “I just remember we played them pretty much in man defense the whole game. We came out in the zone. They were starting a couple of freshman at that time and were pretty young. I told my team ‘once they inbound the ball, let’s make it look like we’re going to play a zone. As soon as they make the first pass, everybody take the closest person to them and maybe their young kids will panic and throw it right to us.’
“Those were pretty much my exact words in the timeout and it happened just like I said. They threw it to the wing, everyone jumped on their person. The freshman didn’t come and meet the pass and Marranda Steffen jumped right in front of it.”
Wolfe offered his favorite memory of the Christmas Classic.
“I think my favorite memory would be the entire Christmas Classic my senior year,” Wolfe said. “We were a young team and had struggled some up to that point, but I think we came together and really pulled out some big wins in the tournament. We finished 3rd, which wasn’t exactly where we wanted, but I think that tournament was the turning point to us realizing how good we could be as a team and gave us momentum to a pretty successful second half of the season.”
