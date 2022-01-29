Holding down homecourt is just what the Altamont boys' basketball team did on Friday night.
Behind another strong performance defensively, the Indians (18-5) were able to outlast Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (17-5) in the second semifinal of the 2022 National Trail Conference Boys Basketball Tournament.
"I thought we executed well," Altamont head coach John Niebrugge said. "We ran a couple of plays, and they got some layups, but when you're in front of this big crowd, sometimes it's hard to communicate what play you want to run, but I thought Mason [Robinson], Noah, Jared [Hammer], and Tyler [Robbins] took care of the basketball, got us to the line and knocked some shots down."
The Indians defeated the Hatchets 49-45, even though the second-seed only outscored the third-seed in one quarter of play. Altamont lost the third quarter 10-9, the fourth 14-12, and tied in the first 13-13.
Austin Wittenberg and Samuel Vonderheide caused most of the problems for the Indians the entire night, with Vonderheide doing nearly all of his damage in the first half and Wittenberg doing his in the second.
Vonderheide scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half, highlighted by an eight-point first quarter.
He also showcased his range in the period by stepping out and making a 3-pointer.
As for Wittenberg, the junior scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, including 12 in the final frame.
"The two guys that have led us all year have been Sam and Austin," WSS head coach Bob Lockhart said. "I felt like Same got us going in the first half and then in the second half, Austin, all of a sudden, for a spurt of six, seven, eight minutes, that basket got pretty big for him, and he made some tremendous offensive plays."
Wittenberg started the period by scoring his team's first four points to give the Hatchets a 35-34 lead before a Will Schultz layup gave Altamont the lead right back at 36-35.
Then, after a Noah Klimpel 3-pointer tied the game at 41 with 4:18 to go, Wittenberg would answer back with a long-range try of his own that gave WSS the lead, once again, 44-41.
Wittenberg's 3-pointer, though, wound up being the last field goal of the game for the Hatchets, as the Indians only allowed one more point the rest of the way while going on an 8-1 run that equaled the final score.
Pacing Altamont on the night was Robinson with 15 points, while Eric Kollmann added 10.
"I thought in the first half, he was kind of passive," said Niebrugge of Robinson. "I wanted him to penetrate more, and then the second half, he hit a couple of big threes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.