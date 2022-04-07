Will Hoene and Brady Hatton led the way for the St. Anthony baseball team in its 10-7 win over Mattoon on Tuesday at Paul Smith Field.
Hoene went 3-for-4 with one double, one run scored, and two RBIs, while Hatton went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored, and two RBIs. The Bulldogs won their fourth-straight game, as well.
The three-hit game for Hoene was his second-straight three-hit game. He accomplished the same feat against Mahomet-Seymour just 24 hours prior.
“He’s a guy who’s proven to be one of our best hitters on the team,” Kreke said. “He’s getting comfortable in that spot, and he’s driving in runs. We got a lineup right now that it doesn’t matter where you’re at; guys are getting on base, and you got to be able to come through. You’ve got to be able to get those timely hits, and Will’s been doing that.”
Overall, run support was never the issue for St. Anthony. The Bulldogs scored five in the second, two in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth, building a sizeable cushion, before the Green Wave battled back, scoring four in the top of the seventh to equal the final.
Brody Niebrugge started the second frame with a base hit. Then, Angelo Mendella reached first after an error on the Mattoon shortstop that pushed Josh Blanchette — who courtesy ran for Niebrugge — to third before Hoene plated the first run of the contest on a single to right field.
Shortly after that, the Bulldogs would then build their lead to two runs when Eli Link plated Brock Jansen — who courtesy ran for Mendella — on the third pitch he saw.
Then, following a Connor Roepke sacrifice bunt that pushed a pair of runners into scoring position, Hatton hit his first double that drove in two runs to make it 4-0 before a Beau Adams RBI single produced the final run of the frame.
Altogether, the Bulldogs pounded 10 hits for the game and zero miscues, while the Green Wave had eight hits and two errors.
On the mound, Niebrugge pitched four innings and allowed four hits, one earned run, and three walks with four strikeouts. He was one of four pitchers to see time on the bump.
Jansen pitched one inning, allowing one hit, two earned runs, and four walks with one strikeout; Brock Fearday pitched 1 2/3 of an inning and gave up two hits, three earned runs, and one walk with two strikeouts, and Blanchette pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit and one earned run.
Niebrugge earned the win.
“We’re trying to work backward in a sense where we can bring Brody [Niebrugge] back on Saturday, so that’s why we went with what we did,” Kreke said. “Brock Jansen’s been proving that he’s getting outs and today just wasn’t his day, but he’ll get another opportunity, but it’s also trying to get some other guys some work in these games like this.”
UP NEXT
St. Anthony is now 5-2 on the season with a pair of losses to Breese Central. The Bulldogs recently played Thursday night at Mt. Zion and will return to Paul Smith Field for a doubleheader — with Tuscola and Lanark-Eastland — Saturday, beginning at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.