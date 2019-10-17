The seventh-ranked Effingham Flaming Hearts travel to Mt. Zion Friday for a top-ten matchup against the No. 6 Braves. Both teams enter with overall records of 7-0 and 5-0 in the Apollo Conference.
“The big thing for us is that we’re going up there trying to win a conference championship,” said Hearts head coach Brett Hefner. “That’s goal number one. You know at the beginning of the year for the most part in our league it comes down to [Mt. Zion], Taylorville and us the last few years. When the schedule came out and saw this was the last conference game, you hope it’s a meaningful game and I think people are going to get there money’s worth tomorrow night.”
This game will be a matchup of direct strengths, as the Braves lean on the run, rushing for an average of 188.3 yards per game. The leader in the Braves backfield is Sage Davis, who uses every bit of his 6-foot-1 225-pound frame to bulldoze for an average of 119.7 yards per game. The senior has scored eight touchdowns on the season, and has rushed for over 100 yards in four of the seven games.
“We’re going to have to tackle better,” Hefner said. “When you get to this point in the year, your biggest goal is staying healthy while still getting your work in, so it’s a fine line to balance while also staying fresh and ready.
“[Davis] makes plays and is going to get some runs. Tackling this week is going to be a big thing for us. They’ve got a number of outstanding skill guys, so we have to keep the ball in front and tackle well.”
With that being said, one of the direct strengths of the Flaming Hearts defense is the ability to get in the backfield and blow things up before they can develop, run or pass. The Flaming Hearts have only allowed two teams to rush for over 100 yards this season and haven’t allowed such a performance since Week 3.
While Braves quarterback Ashton Summers is averaging 168 yards per game through the air, while completing 58 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns to four interceptions, Summers doesn’t bring the ability to keep plays alive and make plays with his legs when things break down, as he has negative rushing yardage and hasn’t rushed for more than three yards on a single rush all year.
That bodes well to the Effingham defensive front that has generated 16 sacks this season, with Austin Herboth leading the way with four on the season. Dawson Whitten has three sacks, while Mason Hasty, Alex Baughman and Hayvin Prather each have two on the season. Tristen Elkin, Logan Brown and Jett Gillum each have one.
“We put a big emphasis on trying to create turnovers,” Hefner said. “We do it every week in practice. “I think you get into games like this and offensively you can’t turn the ball over and defensively you have to tackle and create a few turnovers.
“I think the big thing is limiting big plays and make them drive the ball. If they get into the red zone, we’re going to have a tough time keeping them from scoring.”
Another area that the Hearts have had success in this season has been the ability to not only limit yardage, but the ability to generate turnovers.
The Hearts have forced 20 forced turnovers on the year compared to 13 by the Braves defense. The Braves also don’t have a player with more than 1.5 sacks. That opens up Nate Shackelford’s running ability that has proven to be the demise of many teams in the conference this season.
“I think any time you have a quarterback that can run like ours is an advantage because everything can break down and he can still make a play. That’s obviously a big advantage for us. We’re going to have to find ways to give our home run hitters some shots.”
A question mark coming into the game will be whether Logan Brown re-joins the backfield offensively, or if Hefner keeps him on defense as has been the case for the past two weeks.
“I won’t know until we get to game time and I can see him move,” Hefner said. “If I’m not comfortable with the way he’s moving, we’ll just leave him on defense. If I’m comfortable we’ll use him on offense. Logan is a big back and we’re better off having two guys.
Even if Brown can’t go for the Hearts on offense, running back Chase Woomer has come on as of late, averaging 132 yards rushing over the past two games.
The outcome of the game will determine the winner of the Apollo Conference. The Hearts last one the Apollo Conference in 2017 and would be the third and would be the third in the past five seasons.
