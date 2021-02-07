The Teutopolis Lady Shoes crushed Mt. Zion Saturday in an Apollo Conference matchup 55-20.
Lexie Niebrugge scored a game-high 16 points. She had four made field goals, all of which were threes, and was 4-for-4 at the free throw line. She also finished with six rebounds.
Grace Tegeler scored 11 points. Kaylee Niebrugge scored seven points and added three rebounds and an assist. Isabella Hardiek scored six, Zoe Cremens five, Kaitlyn Schumacher four and seven rebounds. Emily Konkel and Courtney Gibson each scored two.
Up next, Teutopolis will visit Effingham at 7 p.m. Monday.
St. Anthony 53, Robinson 46 (B)
The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a well-balanced scoring effort Saturday to help defeat the Maroons of Robinson Saturday 53-46.
Logan Antrim led the Bulldogs with 14 points nine coming in the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 35 heading into the final quarter. Kennan Walsh, Grant Nuxoll and Craig Croy each scored eight.
Seth Hotze scored six, Ty Wiedman four, James Schuette three and Kyle Stewart two.
Effingham 74, Casey-Westfield 49
The Effingham Flaming Hearts improved to 4-0 Saturday with a win at Casey-Westfield. Parker Wolfe led all scorers with 27 points, while Nate Thompson added 26 points, 20 coming in the second half.
Jacob Stoneburner scored eight points, while Jakob Logan added five. Jett Volpi scored four, Garrett Wolfe and Dalton Fox each added two.
Teutopolis 76, Lawrenceville 31
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes crushed Lawrenceville Saturday, thanks to a 21-point showing from Evan Wermert. He made eight field goals, including one three-pointer and was 4-of-5 at the line.
Matthew Deters added 13 points, while Kayden Althoff scored nine. Max Niebrugge scored seven. Evan Addis and Dylan Pruemer each scored five, Jordan Hardiek four and Brendan Niebrugge three.
Mitch Althoff, Jordan Niebrugge, Jack Poelker and Caleb Siemer each scored two.
Olney 61, Altamont 43
The Altamont Indians fell to a talented Olney team Saturday. Olney’s Chase Travis scored 33 points with 14 coming in the first quarter.
Kaden Eirhart scored a team-high 27 points, including five made threes. Noah Klimpel scored 12. Derick Budde and Jerod Ruffner each scored two.
Effingham 40, Mattoon 35
The Effingham Lady Hearts earned an Apollo Conference victory Saturday over Mattoon.
The Lady Hearts trailed 25-21 going into the final quarter, but Taylor Armstrong scored 11 of her 13 points in the final quarter to give the Lady Hearts enough to get over the Green Wave.
Ella Niebrugge scored 12. Meredith Schaefer scored nine. Annie Frost and Sawyer Althoff each added three.
Altamont 77, Decatur
St. Teresa 55
The Altamont Lady Indians defeated Decatur St. Teresa Saturday thanks to a combined 60 points from Grace Nelson and Brooke Runge.
Nelson scored 36 points, while Brooke Runge scored 24.
Peyton Osteen and Remi Miller each scored five.
Taylor Mette scored four while Brianna Grunloh scored three and Alyssa Abendroth scored two.
Newton 61, Vandalia 49
Vandalia. 12. 6. 13. 18. = 49
Newton. 20. 8. 18. 15. = 61
Scoring for Vandalia – Stewart – 3,2,4 for 7 = 16, Forbes – 6,0:3 for 4 = 15;
Lupton – 4,1,2 for 2 = 13; Eckhardt – 0,0,3 for 5. = 3: Pruitt – 1,0 = 2.
Team totals – 14 – 2 pt fg; 3 – 3 pt fg; 12 for 18 f.t.
Scoring for Newton: Zumbahlen – 6,3,4 for 8 = 25; Einhorn – 3,0,5 for 7 = 11;
Kessler – 3,0,1 for 2 = 7; Murray – 3,0 , 0 for 2 = 6; Blake – 3,0 = 6;
Schafer – 1,0 = 2; Hetzer – 0,0, 2 for 2 = 2; Russell – 0,0,1 for 2 = 1;
White – 0,0,1 for 2 = 1.
Team totals – 19 – 2 pt fg. ; 3 – 3 pt fg.; 14 for 25 ft
Rebounding: Zumbahlen -9; Russell – 8; Einhorn, Blake, McClain, & Kessler – 4 each.
Assist : Russell – 4: Einhorn – 3: Blake & Murray – 2 each
Steals: Zumbahlen – 3
Blocks: Zumbahlen – 2.
Central A&M 6 6 5 7 24
Neoga 11 15 7 6 39
Central A&M: Hardow 1 0-0 2, Nartker 0 0-0 0, Corzine 0 0-0 0, Braundmier 1 0-2 2, Burgener 5 1-2 11, Beck 2 0-0 5, Billups 1 2-4 4, Damery 0 0-0 0
Totals: 10 3-8 24
Neoga: Hatton 2 0-0 4, Worman 0 0-0 0, Phillips 3 1-4 7, Richards 4 0-0 8, Fearday 3 3-5 10, Moore 2 0-0 5, Ramert 2 1-2 5
Totals: 16 5-11 39
3 pt FG
Central A&M 1 ( Beck)
Neoga 1 (Fearday 1, Moore 1)
Highlights for Neoga: Sydney Richards had 4 assists, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, Audrey Ramert had 8 rebounds, Trista Moore had 4 steals
