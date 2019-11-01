The Effingham Flaming Hearts come into the playoffs fresh off a masterful display of offense in a 42-20 win over Freeburg, scoring all 42 points in the first half while averaging 39 points per game.
Their playoff opponent, the Breese Central Cougars, enter the playoffs at 5-4 with the No. 14 seed while the Hearts are seeded third. The Cougars went 4-2 in the Cahokia football conference with losses to Salem and Columbia in conference and a 35-14 loss to Breese Mater Dei, as well as a narrow 14-11 win over Freeburg.
"The Mater Dei versus Central game you can basically throw away because it's a rivalry game," Hefner said. "Like Effingham against St. Anthony for basketball. You can't play too much into that because of the rivalry and even the scores within the conference.
"I like to think we do a good job of explaining football to our kids and to try and compare our scores with Freeburg and their scores with Freeburg. It's hard to compare because of how the teams play us. Freeburg made us throw the ball and we did but maybe didn't have that same mindset against Mater Dei. We're going to have to remain patient on Saturday.
While it's tempting to look at teams and compare how it did against teams that Effingham has played and then compare, but Hefner knows it's matchups that make football games.
In a lot of ways, Hefner says the Cougars defensive strategy sort of reminds him of themselves and what they try to do defensively.
"Defensively they look a lot like us in terms of scheme and technique," Hefner said. "You can tell they're very well coached. The kids play hard and have a good understanding of the position. I think it's going to be tough to generate a whole lot of explosive plays on them. They're going to make us earn things offensively."
The Cougars are led offensively by junior quarterback Kyle Athmer, who has had an impressive season with a 13 touchdowns to just one interception. it will be interesting to see how Athmer reacts going against a defense that has forced 15 interceptions on the season.
Senior running back Tyler Huegen leads the team with 1070 rushing yards on the season with an average of 6.2 yards per carry while averaging 133.8 yards per game. The Hearts have faced good rushing attacks before. Since Huegen doesn't possess the same physical traits that Sage Davis of Mt. Zion did, if the Hearts wrap up, they should be able to take him down.
"They're a bit more run-oriented," Hefner said. "The quarterback isn't much of a runner. But they've got some guys out there that can make some plays. They have a real good tail back. He's a very patient runner, so we're going to have to be very disciplined with our pursuit angles and our tackling.
"He's a taller kid, so he's not like the guy from Mt. Zion. But he's a very nice athlete and has a very nice understanding of their schemes."
The wide receiving corp for the Cougars has a pair of juniors who have over 300 yards receiving this season, including Shane Becker, who has 593 yards and five touchdowns on the season. But just last week, Effingham's best cover corner Parker Wolfe had arguably his best game of the season with two interceptions against Freeburg.
The Hearts are led offensively by the dynamic Nate Shackelford, who has proven time and time again that no play is ever dead when he's scrambling and moving in the pocket and his ability that no play is ever dead.
Shackelford finished the regular season with 24 passing touchdowns and six interceptions all while completing 66 percent of his passes. He also averages 213 yards through the air per game on just 12 completions per game.
With 17.3 yards per completion, that has been bolstered by his ability to throw the deep ball to junior teammate Tristin Duncan, who averages 20.6 yards per reception and has 1,094 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 121.6 yards per game.
What makes the Hearts so tough is that they can attack their opponent in a multitude of ways. If the pass isn't working, the Hearts have faith in their rushing attack, led by Chase Woomer.
Since starting for the injured Logan Brown, Woomer has impressed, rushing for 693 yards while going over 100 yards in three games this season while scoring 11 touchdowns. Second on the team in rushing is Shackelford, who has picked up 425 yards on the ground to go with six rushing touchdowns, giving him a grand total of 30 for the season.
"I think that's what makes our offense tough to defend, is that if you want to take Tristin away, we have over people that we feel very comfortable in making plays," Hefner said. "We're not going to force the ball into places that we don't have to. You get in trouble when you don't allow those guys to make plays."
One thing that is certainly on the Hearts' side Saturday and going forward in the playoffs is their experience from having many players back from last year's playoff run.
"I joked yesterday that when you're the person who is inexperienced, you sell the fact that it's just another game," Hefner said. "When you're the person who is experienced, you're saying it's a bigger deal and the energy is cranked up.
"If you're playing in Week 10, the intensity of that game is up because if you lose you go home. The magnitude goes up. To have as many guys who have been through that before, it's a big advantage for us."
The Hearts kickoff at 2 p.m. Saturday at Klosterman field. As of writing, the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 46 degrees.
