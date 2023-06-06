DECATUR — Many will call it unexpected.
Others may say it's getting hot at the right time.
What it truly is, though, is the beauty of the postseason and the Effingham baseball team is feeling that magic.
The Flaming Hearts defeated Champaign (Central), 4-0, in the Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectionals on Monday at Workman Family Baseball Field on the campus of Millikin University in Decatur to advance to the state tournament for the first time in 81 years.
"We knew we all had the potential," senior pitcher Josh McDevitt said. "I don't think we thought it would happen, but how we've come together as a team and kept battling has been awesome. I've never played with a group of guys that continues to fight this much."
McDevitt broke down in tears after the game.
He also spoiled any plans of the Maroons furthering their season.
The Missouri commit allowed seven hits and two walks to six strikeouts. He threw 85 pitches, 56 for strikes.
"We had a decent game plan for them," McDevitt said. "We knew they were good, were aggressive and liked fastballs in the zone, so we had to mix it up and use the changeup a lot more."
"I don't know what to say," senior catcher Myles Maxedon added. "I can't fault [McDevitt]; he's throwing great."
McDevitt couldn't help but credit — not only Maxedon — but the rest of his defense, too.
Effingham turned two double plays and received a highlight-reel snag at shortstop by senior Jack Harper.
"I feel like I've said this every game this year, but I know I don't have to go out and strike everybody out," McDevitt said. "If I pound the zone, I can allow contact and they'll back me up. I couldn't have done it without them."
"Anytime you can give him help, his confidence level goes through the roof," head coach Curran McNeely added.
Central senior Mitchell Crompton led off the game with a base hit.
The infield duo of Harper and sophomore Camden Raddatz extinguished any thoughts of a Maroons' threat, though, turning a double play before McDevitt struck out junior T.J. Pipkins, leading to him clenching his fist and screaming as he was walking off the field.
The middle infield then struck again in the top of the fifth after Crompton hit a two-out single before Harper leaped in the air and snagged a would-be base hit from sophomore Carter Bleakney that ended the inning.
"I don't know, it kind of came out of nowhere," said Harper of his snag. "I still can't dunk a basketball, but sometimes it happens."
Raddatz then induced an inning-ending double play in the top of the sixth.
After Pipkins flew out to start the frame, junior Charlie Hobbs hit a single before sophomore Luke McClure lined out to Raddatz at second. Raddatz then turned around and caught Hobbs leading off first before firing a strike to sophomore first baseman Colton Webb for a double play.
But while Raddatz played a great second base, he was just as good at the plate.
Raddatz finished 3-for-4 with an RBI in the fourth inning.
Harper finished 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in the same frame.
The leadoff man for the Hearts, Harper said he enjoys hitting in that spot in the order more than anywhere else.
"It's like being a sparkplug," he said. "If you get a hit, everyone can rally behind you."
That is indeed what his team did, too.
The Hearts finished with 11 hits in the game.
Harper had high praise for his teammates after the contest.
"We have one of the best lineups in Illinois and I think we've shown that this postseason," he said.
Effingham improved to 22-15 with the victory and are winners of eight of their last nine baseball games.
The Hearts now advance to the Class 3A State Semifinals on Friday at 10 a.m. against Grayslake (Central) at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. The Rams defeated Oak Park (Fenwick), 2-1, to reach the semifinals.
"It means everything to continue the season with my brothers," senior Quest Hull said.
"I can't even explain," senior Evan Waymoth added. "I think from Day 1, we all knew. One thing about us, we've always come out when we're under pressure. We know we have to win, which brings us together."
"It means everything," McDevitt continued. "To see the community come out and support us like this and to see the way we've battled through everything — it's awesome to see."
