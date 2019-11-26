Eight members of the Effingham Flaming Hearts football team were named to the All-Apollo Conference First Team Monday and three to the Second Team.
Taking the All-Conference quarterback spot was Nathan Shackelford.
Shackelford was nothing short of explosive for the Hearts this team, with the ability to rip off a big play at anytime using his arm, tossing for 34 touchdowns this season and 2,685 yards with a completion rate of 67 percent.
On the ground, Shackelford was the team’s second leading rusher with 799 yards on the season and 11 touchdowns with an average of 61.5 yards per game.
Also finding his way onto the list was Shackelford’s favorite target; Tristin Duncan.
The junior receiver had 70 receptions for 1,436 yards for an average of 110.5 yards per game and finished with 14 touchdowns.
Jett Gillum took the First Team slot of fullback, as the Apollo Conference combines the fullback and tight end position. Gillum was one of Shackelford’s favorite targets down in the red zone, turning 26 receptions into 516 yards and nine touchdowns.
Senior guard Justin Baker was named to the First Team for the strong guard slot.
The Flaming Hearts also loaded the defensive First Team, with Parker Wolfe earning the conference’s top corner spot.
Wolfe picked off a school record 11 passes this season for 97 yards off those picks.
Junior defensive end Austin Herboth was named one of the two First Team defensive ends, the only junior among the defensive linemen. Herboth led the team with five sacks on the season and was second in tackles with 84.
In the linebacker corp. Both Mason Hasty and Jacob Stoneburner were named to the First Team. Hasty led the team in tackles with 85. Stoneburner finished third on the team with 66.
Baker, Duncan and Herboth were all chosen to the list unanimously.
On the Second Team, junior Ethan Huss was named to strong tackle position, despite nursing a knee injury for almost half of the season.
Also named to the Second Team was running back Chase Woomer.
Woomer took over at the starting running back spot after the powerful Logan Brown suffered an ankle injury. While Brown was healthy enough to remain on the field on offense, Hefner put his trust in his junior running back.
And it paid off, with Woomer rushing for 956 yards on 220 carries for 12 touchdowns while going for over 100 yards four times on the season.
On the defensive side, junior defensive tackle Alex Baughman was named to the list. Baughman finished the season with three sacks and 43 total tackles.
