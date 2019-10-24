While the pursuit of an undefeated season may be off the table, the Effingham Flaming Hearts football team has a chance to secure a home playoff game with a win over Freeburg Friday night on senior night.
“We’re going to get their best effort because if they win, they’re in,” said Effingham head coach Brett Hefner. “If they beat us they’re in. We’ve got the distraction of senior night, but I think we’ll be fine. We’d like to have a home playoff game so I don’t have any concerns about that. They don’t want this to be the last home game.”
A win would end the regular season for the Flaming Hearts at 8-1. It would be the second time the Hearts have reached that mark under coach Brett Hefner, as the team went 8-1 in the 2017 regular season.
The looming question will be how do the Hearts bounce back after last week’s fourth quarter comeback attempt fell just short to the Braves of Mt. Zion.
The Flaming Hearts dropped to No. 10 in the Class 4A rankings, while Mt. Zion remains at No. 6.
The Freeburg Midgets come in with a record of 4-4 and a 3-3 record in the Cahokia Conference. The same conference that is home to eighth-ranked Columbia.
The only team the Midgets have played that the Flaming Hearts have also seen is Breese Mater Dei, which the Midgets lost to 25-14 back in Week 4. The Hearts defeated Breese Mater Dei back in Week 1, 32-28.
The Midgets use a variety of looks out of a read option offense as well as incorporating some triple option as well.
“They’re a physical team and we’re going to need to defend the run,” Hefner said. “They’re a little more run oriented than they are pass. They’re very physical up front and do a great job blocking. It’s going to be another important night of tackling.”
As a result, quarterback Dylan Huschle leads the team in rushing attempts with 110, while running backs Lucas Stone and Brady Schmitz have tallied 65 carries and 62 carries, respectively.
Stone has been the leader in production on the ground, tallying 440 yards and five touchdowns on the season, while Schmitz has 298 and five touchdowns as well. Huschle has 396 yards rushing on the season.
“We need to make sure we match their physicality,” Hefner said. “Mt. Zion was physical, but this is a different kind of physical. This team kind of resembles us. More two-back type schemes. We’re going to have to make sure that we’re strong at the point off attack.”
Through the air, Huschle has passed for 541 yards and four touchdowns to seven interceptions while completing 49.1 percent of his passes.
The Midgets’ have stood tall on the defensive side of the ball, totaling 11 interceptions, led by Jackson Dircks with four. Dylan Webb also has two while five players each have one.
They have also had success forcing pressure, as Jonathan Marquardt leads the team with four sacks as a sophomore. Marcus Irby has three and Jacob Carmack has two. Four Midgets each have one.
“They’re not scared to load the box,” Hefner said. “They want to load the box and defend the run. They’re similar to us in that they have very few guys who play both ways. They’ll be a no-huddle team offensively and make you throw the ball defensively. We’re going to have to make plays through the air and protect, because they’re really good at pressuring the quarterback. “
The Hearts will find out its playoff opponent when the matchups are released by the IHSA Saturday.
