Effingham’s Brett Hefner (left) gives the play call to Nate Shackelford (3) in the team’s win over Jersey Friday.

The Effingham Flaming Hearts hung on for a 34-28 win over Jersey Friday after forcing interceptions on Jersey’s final two offensive drives of the game.

The first big stop came from Logan Brown, who returned it to the 22-yard line before going down. However, Brown was injured on the play, which left him unavailable on a big fourth-and-1 that the Hearts were stuffed on to give Jersey one more chance at the Hearts’ 49-yard line with 1 minute 43 seconds remaining in the game.

The Hearts forced incomplete passes on the first three plays of Jersey’s drive, forcing a critical fourth-and-10, with the Hearts needing just one stop to win. They were able to get that stop via interception from Jacob Logan to help improve to 3-0.

The first half was an explosive one. Jersey got on the board with a touchdown run from McDonald to take a 7-0 lead.

A big 41-yard pass to Tristin Duncan got the Hearts down into Jersey territory that was capped off with a 20-yard touchdown to Jett Gillum. However, the extra point was missed, leaving the Hearts trailing 7-6.

Jersey responded with a 63-yard touchdown run to go up 14-6. But just as fast as Jersey responded, Brown responded with a 73-yard touchdown run to to come back within one at 14-13 right before the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Chase Woomer scored from 12 yards out to give the Hearts a 20-14 lead. But as they had been doing, Jersey was able to score on a 13-yard run from Jackson to go back up by one with just over six minutes remaining.

With under a minute to go, the Hearts were able to take the lead into halftime on the shoulders of a 23-yard touchdown reception from Duncan.

Jersey managed to score on its first possession in the second half on a four-yard pitch to Quinn to go back up 28-27.

But with five minutes remaining in the third, Duncan scored his second touchdown of the game from 11 yards out to take a 34-28 lead that they would not relinquish, with the defense standing tall late.

The Hearts improve to 3-0 with Mahomet-Seymour coming to town next Friday for an Apollo Conference clash.

