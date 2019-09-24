The Effingham Lady Hearts crushed Mahomet-Seymour in an Apollo Conference matchup 25-12, 25-17.
Alexis Chrappa had a team-high nine kills, while Jacy Boatman had six kills. Sam Urch had five.
Hayley Diveley had 19 assists and seven digs. Olivia Martin had 11 digs, while Boatman had eight.
The win improves the Hearts to 10-7 before taking on Mattoon Thursday evening at Mattoon.
Altamont 2, CHBC 0
The Altamont Lady Indians remain undefeated after downing the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats Tuesday, 25-8, 25-17.
Rachel Jackman led the way with 10 kills, while Kassidy Pemberton had five and five digs and two aces.
Ellie McManaway led the way with 23 assists.
St. Elmo/Brownstown 2, St. Anthony 1
The St. Anthony volleyball team fell to St. Elmo/Brownstown Tuesday 25-23, 23-25, 17-25.
Taylor Ritz led the Bulldogs with eight kills. Ada Rozene and Elizabeth Kabbes each had three. Kyra Swearingen had 17 assists.
For the Eagles, Vayda Smith had nine kills, while Emma Gathe had six. Natalie Oberlink and Kalea Yagow each had five.
Oberlink had 14 assists, while Gathe had three aces.
Katelyn Maxey had 20 digs, while Vayda Smith had 15 and Yagow had 12.
Robinson 2, Dieterich 0
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons were bested by the Robinson Maroons Tuesday.
Gabby Hardiek had a team-best four kills and six assists. Kaitlyn Boergen had five aces and 12 digs.
Altamont 3, St. Anthony 1
The Altamont Indians defeated St. Anthony Tuesday 3-1.
Sabashtin Thompson opened the scoring in the nineteenth minute before the Bulldogs responded with a goal from Trey Brummer, assisted on a throw from Jack Elder.
After the two teams entered halftime with the score tied, the Indians came out strong in the second half, taking the lead nine minutes in with a goal from Noah Klimpel. With four minutes remaining, Thompson scored his second of the day to help secure the win.
Mahomet-Seymour 7, Effingham 1
“Our first half was really strong. Our team played really well and kept their heads up. A fast goal was scored by Mahomet, being quickly answered by Effingham High School,” said head coach Weston Peno. “After that, it was even play most of the time. Though Mahomet was able to put a few on in the first half, we really made them work for it. We had a few really good looks but just could not finish.
“The second half was rough for us. Mahomet controlled the ball majority of the time. Our conditioning was just not there and our bench was very shallow. With so many kids injured, we had to get creative in how we played. Unfortunately, we were unable to turn the tides in the second half, and they controlled the game. This lead to our defeat by such a large margin. Moving forward, Effingham will focus on going back to the basics, field vision, soccer IQ, clean touches, and most importantly, communication.”
South Central 9, Altamont 2
The South Central Cougars defeated Altamont Tuesday in a National Trail Conference matchup.
There was nothing to separate the two sides after four full innings with the score tied at one. But from that point on, the Cougars scored eight runs over the next three innings, including four in the seventh.
Chase Dodson and Hunter Brandt each drove in two runs. Ethan Watwood, Sam Rubin and Sebastian Cowger each drove in one.
For the Indians, Kaden Eirhart drove in one.
Dodson earned the win, allowing one earned run over six innings on three hits while striking out four.
Robinson 178, Teutopolis 181
The Teutopolis golf team was narrowly defeated by Robinson Tuesday.
Drew Kerner shot 43, Andy Niebrugge shot 44, Zach Ruholl 46, Peyton Tegler 48, Gavin Meyer 49.
ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL 6, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL 2
Singles
No. 10 – Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Peyton Sehy, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6, -, -;
No. 9 – Laura Schmidt, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Jackeline Garcia, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, -, -;
No. 8 – Sharon Dong, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Abby Kyle, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, -, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Ali Adams – Madelyn Smith, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Madison Mapes – Clare Waymoth, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 7-5, -, -;
No. 2 – Peyton Sehy – Laura Schmidt, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Jackeline Garcia – Cassidy Stanfield, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, -, -;
No. 3 – Reese Jones – Karen Canales-gonzalez, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Lauren Pierson – Ella Seaman, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, -, -;
No. 4 – Sharon Dong – Karli Jones, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Kaitlyn Parker – Susie Holley, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, -, -;
No. 5 – Addy Hagy – Ariel Rubin, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Quincy Buenker – Evitt Nashed, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, -, -;
TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL 9, RICHLAND COUNTY 0
Singles
No. 1 – Diana Mossman, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Zoe Alexander, RICHLAND COUNTY, 6-3, 6-1, -;
No. 2 – Alli Brumleve, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Riley Doll, RICHLAND COUNTY, 6-3, 6-1, -;
No. 3 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Paige Steber, RICHLAND COUNTY, 6-1, 6-2, -;
No. 4 – Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Kiersen Brach, RICHLAND COUNTY, 6-4, 6-3, -;
No. 5 – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Abigail Atwood, RICHLAND COUNTY, 6-2, 6-2, -;
No. 6 – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Jocelyn Vanmatre, RICHLAND COUNTY, 6-3, 6-4, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Zoe Alexander – Riley Doll, RICHLAND COUNTY, 6-0, 7-5, -;
No. 2 – Diana Mossman – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Kiersen Brach – Paige Steber, RICHLAND COUNTY, 6-0, 1-6, 10-8;
No. 3 – Kenna Koester – Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Abigail Atwood – Mikaela Inskeep, RICHLAND COUNTY, 6-3, 7-6 (5), -;
