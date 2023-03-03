Not one. Not two. Not three.
Four overtimes decided the outcome of Altamont and Tuscola on Friday night in a Class 1A sectional championship at Altamont High School.
A back-and-forth game from the third quarter on, though, wouldn't fall in the Indians' favor, as Altamont fell to the Warriors, 72-68, in quadruple overtime, ending a history-making season for the boys basketball program.
"I said it when the regionals came out; I thought one of these teams in our sectional would go to state," Indians head coach John Niebrugge said. "Tuscola and Coach (Justin) Bozarth, they're tough. They're long, can shoot it and are quick. We struggled to guard them in the third quarter and they got back in it and hit some shots.
"It was haymaker after haymaker."
Altamont opened the game with the first two haymakers, leading 17-6 after the first quarter and 27-13 at halftime.
Indians senior Avery Jahraus started the contest with a layup.
Warriors junior Jordan Quinn then followed with a three-pointer, but Altamont answered by going on a 9-0 run that saw the Indians take an 11-3 lead.
Tuscola junior Josiah Horton then hit one of his two free throw attempts with 2:15 left to end the Altamont run before sophomore Kamden Sweetnam hit a pull-up midrange shot to make it 11-6 and back-to-back three-pointers from Jahraus ended the frame with the Indians ahead by 11 points.
Quinn then opened the second quarter with a layup that made it 17-8 before banking in a short shot in the paint that cut the Altamont lead to seven.
Indians junior Dillan Elam then converted a layup with four minutes left to push the margin to nine.
Quinn then hit his second three-pointer before the Indians went on an 8-0 run to take a 14-point advantage into the locker room.
Senior Jared Hammer and juniors Eli Miller and Kaidyn Miller all converted layups during that stretch to make the score.
Through the first half, it looked like bright lights and big stage wouldn't bother an Altamont team tasting its first chance at winning a sectional.
The second half, though, was a much different story.
"I've taught these guys for four years to play fast and it just didn't happen," Niebrugge said. "The third quarter haunted us."
Typically a period that plays as the "friend" to the Indians turned out to be their enemy on this night.
The Warriors outscored Altamont 19-6 in the third frame.
Senior Chris Boyd hit a layup to start the period.
Indians senior Mason Robinson then converted a layup to push the lead back to 14 points, 29-15, before a layup from Hammer later in the frame made it 31-16.
Tuscola, however, would then go on a monstrous 16-0 run that saw the Warriors take a one-point lead, 32-31.
Overall, the three-point line was Tuscola's friend during the surge, as the Warriors connected on four long-range attempts to claw back into the game.
Tuscola then sunk a pair of free throws to take its first lead since it was 3-2, but Altamont responded as Robinson made a pair at the charity stripe that saw the Indians retake the lead, 33-32, heading into the fourth.
The see-saw affair would then continue after that, though, as the Warriors would take a four-point lead following a layup from Quinn and a three-pointer from Hortin.
Altamont then tied the game after Robinson hit a fadeaway jumper in the paint and Jahraus knocked down a pair of free throws with five minutes left.
Elam then came up with a crowd-pleasing blocked shot on Hortin after Hortin beat Eli Miller to the basket, but Eli Miller's ensuing layup trickled off the rim to leave the score as is.
However, Robinson would then make one of his two free throws shortly after that to cut the Tuscola lead to one point, 39-38, before Robinson answered with a three-pointer that made it 41-39 with 3:19 left in the fourth.
Jahraus then made one of his two free throws to push the lead to three, 42-39.
Elam followed with two more free throws that made it 44-39, but the Warriors continued to play like the school's nickname -- warriors.
Quinn hit a three-pointer with 1:05 left that cut the lead to two points, 44-42.
Both teams then traded free throws before Quinn hit a three-pointer with under 10 seconds left that tied the game at 46, ultimately sending it into overtime.
The Indians then opened the overtime period with the first four points after Hammer made a pair of free throws and Robinson converted a driving layup.
Quinn was then fouled while shooting a three-pointer but only managed to make one of his three attempts.
Quinn, though, made up for those missed foul shots, as he hit a three-pointer with 1:50 left that tied the game at 50.
Both teams couldn't find the bottom of the net in the final 110 seconds, though, sending the contest into a second overtime, where the Indians would, once again, draw first blood.
Elam started the second overtime frame with a layup to make it 52-50.
Tuscola sophomore Parker James then hit a three-pointer from the corner before Elam converted a pair of free throws to make it 54-53.
Sweetnam then hit a midrange shot to make it 55-54 before a pull-up shot from Robinson was true to make it 57-55 after Altamont tacked on a free throw before the attempt.
Tuscola then tied the game once again before Robinson had a golden opportunity to win the game with a nifty reverse layup.
Robinson's layup went off the mark, though, sending the barn-burner into a third overtime.
"Mason makes that layup 99 out of 100 times," Niebrugge said. "He just put a little too much English on it."
Robinson had a short memory, though.
The start of the third overtime belonged to him.
Robinson opened the third extra frame with six-straight points that saw the Indians take a 63-57 lead.
Quinn then answered with another three-pointer that cut the deficit to three.
Eli Miller then missed a pair of crucial free throws down the stretch before Quinn hit another three-pointer that tied the game yet again and forced a fourth overtime.
"I knew I had the hot hand and I knew my teammates were looking at me to make a big play and they trusted me and I trusted them, so they got me the ball and I did what I did," he said.
While Quinn had the hot hand, Hortin started quadruple overtime with a layup that put the Warriors out in front, 65-63.
Robinson then tied the game with a layup of his own before both teams traded free throws to tie the game at 66 before Quinn hit a layup to make it 68-66.
Back-to-back turnovers by Altamont then led to the Warriors taking a 70-66 advantage before a third turnover in a row led to Tuscola increasing the margin to five points, 71-66.
A layup from senior Eric Kollmann would then make it a three-point game, 71-68, before Tuscola iced the game with one more free throw to make the final score.
"I'm proud of them. They can't hang their heads," said Niebrugge on what he told his team after the crushing defeat. "They've done something that Altamont has never done and these guys never gave up. It's the furthest we've ever gotten; it's the biggest step we've ever taken. Hopefully, it burns some of the younger junior high kids and juniors on the team; it may make them make that next step.
"Everybody will remember this season for the next 20-30 years."
Niebrugge added that his team just ran out of gas at the end.
"We didn't sub as much late. We thought our matchups were right and maybe we should have," Niebrugge said. "We just got tired and didn't hit as many shots down the stretch and maybe that's why the free throw (problems) happened."
Typically a solid free-throw shooting team, Altamont finished 18-of-29 (62 percent) at the charity stripe.
What crushed the Indians more so, though, was the free throws they needed at the end and didn't get.
"We're around 68 percent on the year," Niebrugge said. "We always talk about pressure and putting pressure on free throws late, but they're high school kids and will miss shots. I thought we did a good job battling back; we could have given up a lot earlier, but it just didn't happen."
For the game, Robinson finished with a team-high 25 points.
"He had the will to win," Niebrugge said. "He took over the Casey game and will be missed in this program. He's a stat-filler and can do anything we ask of him."
Robinson also commented on what the basketball program means to him.
A baseball-first athlete, Robinson is signed to Kaskaskia College for that sport but would be remiss without discussing a team that he calls his "brothers."
"What this team was was special. There is no doubt about that," Robinson said. "Coach tells us all that time that we're like a band of brothers. This team knows how to work together and we've been growing up together since we were freshmen when the schools combined. We've known each other since we were five, coming to Niebrugge's camp.
"The only thing I can say is that I love those guys and I wouldn't want to do this with any other team."
Robinson was one of three Altamont players in double figures.
Elam was second on the team with 17 and Jahraus was third with 10.
Hammer neared double-figures but came up short, finishing with eight, while Kaidyn Miller had four and Eli Miller and Kollmann had two.
As for Tuscola, Quinn led all scorers with 33 points but couldn't take all the credit.
The ever-humble Quinn gave credit where it was due.
"We're a team capable of a lot and we knew that in our heads. We knew that shots weren't falling, but we got to keep shooting them and attacking, and that's what we did," Quinn said. "Emotions were rolling, but we knew we had to stay composed, stay calm and we did not want to go out this way."
Quinn now advances to the super-sectionals, one year removed from being on the same team as his brother, Jalen, which fell in the same game.
"I already FaceTimed (Jalen Quinn), but he was proud of me," Jordan said.
Tuscola will take on Mounds (Meridian) on Monday at the Banterra Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. That tilt is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, Altamont ends the season with a 29-5 record and an 8-0 mark in the National Trail Conference.
