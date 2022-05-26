Effingham softball saw its season end far too soon.
The Hearts fell to Mt. Vernon, 9-6, Wednesday in a Class 3A regional semifinal at Mt. Vernon High School.
The Hearts trailed for the entire game, as the Lady Rams led 1-0 after the first inning and 3-1 after the second.
Jacie Dees started the first inning rally for Mt. Vernon with a triple before KJ Irwin drove her in on an RBI single.
Effingham hurler Saige Althoff then regrouped, striking out Emily Hayes and getting Jaci Elliott to ground out to limit the damage.
Dees then started the bottom of the first by striking out Grace Bushur and Daelyn Dunston before the Hearts managed to make some noise, putting runners on the corners with two outs.
Abby Cunningham started the rally by reaching on an error by the Mt. Vernon shortstop before Sydney Donaldson hit a base hit, pushing Cunningham to third.
Dees then got Jennifer Jamison to pop out to end the inning before the Lady Rams pushed two more runs across in the top of the second.
Courtney Owens doubled to start the frame before Althoff retired the next two batters as the freshman hurler looked to escape with no damage done.
Mt. Vernon had other plans, though, as Kaycee Meyer singled to push Owens to third before Justice Malone hit a triple that scored both runners to make it 3-0.
The Hearts would then respond in the bottom of the second by cutting the lead to two runs, 3-1.
Tori Budde started the inning with a base hit before Mya Harvey flew out for the first out of the frame.
Budde then advanced into scoring position — with Jerzi Bierman at the plate — on a wild pitch before Bierman reached after an error on the Mt. Vernon third baseman, which allowed Budde to score.
Effingham then plated one more in the bottom of the third, cutting the lead to one, 3-2.
Daelyn Dunston and Cunningham started the rally with back-to-back singles before Jamison hit a one-out single to right field, plating Dunston to make the score.
Budde then drew a walk to load the stations before Mya Harvey grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Bierman flew out to end — what was — a golden opportunity.
Not letting Effingham gain any momentum at that moment helped Mt. Vernon, too, as the Lady Rams scored seven runs in the next two innings to take a 9-2 lead.
Ashlyn Childers started the top of the fourth with a single. Ava Tupper then pushed her to second on a sacrifice bunt before Meyer hit a triple, scoring Childers, to make it 4-2.
The Lady Rams’ offense only picked up from there, though.
Mt. Vernon plated five runs in the top of the fifth — all with two outs — to bust the game wide open in their favor.
Irwin and Hayes started the rally with back-to-back singles before Elliott popped out for the second out of the frame.
Owens then hit an RBI single, plating Irwin for the fifth run of the game before Childers drew a walk to load the bases.
Tupper then reached after an error on the Hearts’ shortstop, allowing Hayes to score to make it 6-2 before Meyer plated a pair with a two-run single to make it 8-2.
Malone then provided the final run of the inning after reaching on an error by the Effingham first baseman that made it 9-2 before Althoff struck out Dees to end the inning.
However, even though the Hearts walked off the field after the top of the fifth trailing by seven runs, they would never give up, as Effingham scored four runs in the next two innings to make the final tally.
