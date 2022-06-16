John Frech and Jared Hoots coach at schools 178 miles away from each other, but both have more in common than you think, leading to them — and their families — becoming friends.
The friendship started at a pool in Florida four years ago. Frech and Hoots’ families were down there for a tumbling competition. Both wives teach dance studios in their respective areas — Sara Hoots owns All About Dance & More in Mt. Sterling; Stacia Frech owns DAS-zle Dance & Tumble in Flora.
From there, both coaches talked, eventually finding out that they both lived and coached in Illinois, albeit one way North and the other South; the chances of their teams ever playing one another were slim to none.
However, that slim chance eventually became a reality, as the only logical way for both to meet would be at the state tournament.
Fast forward four years and that scenario happened.
Hoots’ Mt. Sterling (Brown County) team defeated Carrollton in a Class 1A Super-Sectional, while North Clay defeated Steeleville, vaulting both friends’ squads into the final four.
Once both schools were there, all it would take for this ironic twist to happen would be for each team to win their respective semifinal contests.
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) had the task of defeating Ottawa Marquette, while North Clay had to beat LeRoy. Both teams wound up doing just that, forcing a state championship game between two schools on opposite sides of the state, but ones that boast coaches that share a special bond.
“It’s unbelievable,” Frech said.
“It was a pretty cool experience. Being a part of that state championship against a quality coach and guy like Coach Frech and the quality baseball program they run was quite an honor,” Hoots told the Effingham Daily News in an over-the-phone interview. “We knew they were going to do things right. Watching his team’s play, they play hard, and that’s a reflection of the head coach.”
For both Frech and Hoots, it was the first time each had made it to the final four. Hoots has been at Mt. Sterling (Brown County) for 13 years; Frech has been at North Clay for 12.
North Clay won the game 12-4, finishing the season at 33-6, while Mt. Sterling (Brown County) ended its season with a 24-7 record.
