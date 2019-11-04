The Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated the Cumberland Lady Pirates Monday at the IHSA Class 1A Windsor Sectional semifinal in two sets, 25-13, 25-20 and will take on the Altamont Lady Indians, who came from behind to defeat Tri-County in three sets, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16.
The Lady Hatchets come in after knocking off the No. 1 seed Heritage on it’s way to hosting the sectional as a No. 7 seed.
“I think now that it’s the end of the season, the girls know what’s at stake,” said Lady Hatchets head coach Ronda Schlechte. “We’ve not had the best of seasons, and with lots of injuries. We had three starters out tonight. I think the girls are coming into the games more focused than ever.
“We had a good crowd tonight for our sectional. They’re pumped.”
In the first set of the first match, the Hatchets came out swinging, jumping out to a quick 7-3 lead with the help of four kills from Mackinzee Reynolds, a kill from Claire Moomaw and an ace from Hannah Hayes.
A serving error stopped the Lady Hatchets streak of consecutive points but picked up five in a row off kills from Mackenzie Brown and Natalie Hayes, as well as an ace from Brianna Hewing, as well as back-to-back errors from the Pirates to put the Hatchets up 12-4.
After a serving error from the Hatchets, Reynolds, Moomaw, Natalie and Hannah Hayes each earned kills to go up 17-6.
The Pirates got some momentum going at the end of the set off back-to-back aces from Kennedy Stults to make it a 10-point game at 22-12, but Reynolds scored three of the next four points to give the Hatchets the first set win 25-13.
In the second set, it was the Pirates who came out swinging, with Madison Hendrix earning the first two points to go up 2-0. But the Hatchets quickly came back, using two Pirates errors and a kill from Reynolds to take a 3-2 lead.
“Reynolds is hitting so good now at the end of the season,” Schlechte said. “We struggled witht hat consistency at the beginning, moving her to the outside, but she’s doing really well and playing the net really well.”
Hewing then added to it with a kill and a block, but Cumberland’s Carly Thornton came up with a block herself to make it 5-3. Reynolds then answered with two kills to go up 7-3.
After a kill from Cumberland’s Katelyn Yaw and one from Hannah Hayes of the Hatchets, the Pirates used a pair of Hatchets serving errors and back-to-back aces from Michaela Bradley to even the set at nine.
From there, the Pirates went on its best run of the match, with a kill from Tayler McMechan, back-to-back kills from Mackenzie Taylor and two kills from Hendrix put the Pirates up 15-10.
Following a timeout from the Lady Hatchets, the Lady Hatchets made it a one-point game after consecutive errors from the Pirates and back-to-back kills from Reynolds. However, a kill from Cumberland’s Taylor halted the Hatchets run to go back up by two points.
A pair of kills from Thornton put the Pirates up 20-17, but a block from Moomaw and a kill and ace from Hewing tied the set at 20.
A kill from Natalie Hayes gave the Lady Hatchets a one-point lead and was followed by a pair of Pirates errors to make it 23-20.
A block from Moomaw set up the match point, which Brown earned on a block to advance the Lady Hatchets to the sectional final.
In the second match, the Lady Indians of Altamont defeated Tri-County, a win with added importance and meaning behind it to Rachel Jackman, as the Titans ended the Lady Indians’ playoff run in basketball last season.
“It’s a pretty big deal to me,” Jackman said. “To me, this was more of a personal match rather than a business trip because I really wanted to get this one for my volleyball team and my basketball team.
“My mindset was that I didn’t want my senior season to end tonight. I wanted to go out there and get a win.”
led for most of the first set before Tri-County took its first lead of the match at 17-16.
Trailing 23-20 in the first set, Rachel Jackman came up with a block followed by a kill from Kassidy Pemberton to make it a one-point game, but Tri-County’s Izzy Carroll and a block from Kaylenn Hunt gave the Titans the first set win 25-22.
In the second set, the Titans jumped out to a 4-1 lead after a pair of Altamont errors as well as an ace from Cailynne Phillips and kill from Hunt. The Lady Indians were able to take a 5-4 lead after kills from Pemberton and Jackman, as well as a pair of aces from Ellie McManaway.
But the Titans were able to retake the lead after a kill from Hunt tied the set at five before an error and consecutive kills from the Titans put them up 8-6.
The two teams were tied at 11, 14 and 22. An error from the Titans gave the Indians a one-point lead before an ace from Jackman put them up 24-22. An error by the Indians made it 24-23 before the Titans committed an error to give the set point to the Indians.
In the winner take all third set, the Titans jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind three errors from the Indians and went down 6-1 at one point. But after an error from the Titans gave the Indians the ball back, McManaway came up with an ace to cut the deficit in half.
After a kill from Titans’ Phillips, a kill from Taylor Mette and ace from Jackman cut the deficit to one an an error from the Titans tied the set at nine. The teams exchanged points, being tied at nine, 10, 11 and 12 before the Lady Indians started to separate itself.
An ace from Mette put the Lady Indians on top 13-12 and an ace from McManaway with a block and kill from Jackman put the Lady Indians up 18-12 with the help of three Titans errors.
After a pair of kills from Jackman helped the Lady Indians extend the lead to 22-16, Mette and Ada Tappendorf each came up with kills to set up the match point, which they earned on a block at the net from Brooke Runge to win the set 25-16.
“In the first set, they were all talking more than they usually do,” said head coach Scott Klingler. “In the second two games, they played how they’ve played this entire year. I think that was the difference. they calmed down a little and just played.”
Up next, the Lady Indians and the Lady Hatchets will face each other for the third time this season, with the Indians having taken the first two meetings this season, including the National Trail Conference championship game.
