The Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets clinched a win over the Tuscola Warriors, 10-0, in five innings at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Wednesday in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
WSS scored four runs in the first inning and sealed the deal in the fourth by adding six more.
The game was not over yet, though, as Tuscola had one last chance to score in the fifth, but sophomore pitcher Kendall Morris wouldn’t allow that to happen, as he only allowed one batter on base during the frame.
Morris pitched the last inning to relieve sophomore pitcher Jackson Gurgel, who only allowed three hits in his four innings. Gurgel was able to strike out six batters in those four frames and only allowed three hits. Gurgel also walked a pair of batters, while Morris allowed only one.
Junior Connor Manhart led the Hatchets with three RBIs during the game, while teammates Tyler Wetherell, Austin and Jordan Wittenberg and Morris brought in two RBIs each. Carter Chaney added one RBI, as well.
Hatchets head coach Brett Harmeier spoke on his team’s performance afterward.
“Our batters showed up well enough today and that made it a short game,” Harmeier said. “We just played really well.”
Tuscola was unable to score through five innings but managed to muster four hits.
Warriors’ junior Nate Thomason led the team with two hits, while sophomores Jacob Waugh and JJ Reynolds collected one hit each.
Freshman Caiden Russo was the starting pitcher for Tuscola. Russo pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed 10 hits, 10 runs (three earned) and walked two with one strikeout.
Relieving Russo was junior Isaac Halverson, who pitched for 2/3 innings. Halverson allowed one hit and one walk and struck out one batter.
WSS was able to go to the sectional championship last year but lost that game to eventual state champion North Clay.
Harmeier said the team has some things to work on to achieve a win this season.
“We’re going to have to take good at-bats,” Harmeier said. “Every time we step in the box, we’re going to take advantage. We want to be competitive on the field and make those routine plays. Every game we’re in, we have a chance to win it.”
The Hatchets now move one step closer to trying to achieve that goal when they play the Arcola Purple Riders on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Ervin Park for the regional championship.
