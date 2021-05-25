The Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg used a four-run first inning to help set the tone and defeat the St. Anthony Bulldogs Tuesday, 14-5 for the National Trail Conference Championship.
These two teams met last Thursday, with St. Anthony earning the victory 15-5 in six innings. The Bulldogs had the help of a four-run first inning in their victory.
“That’s the thing about sports at any level, but especially high school sports, there was different things taking place that day that we won’t make excuses for,” said Hatchets head coach Craig Moffett. “I give the girls a ton of credit. We came back and had a good practice the next day. That practice was the key.
“Live in every pitch, be enthusiastic and try and enjoy the game. I thought our defense played better and our approach at the plate was very good.”
But this time it was the Hatchets that had the big first inning.
“[The Hatchets] came flat out ready to play and I don’t think we came out ready at all,” said St. Anthony head coach Makayla Walsh. “I told the girls that they were going to come ready to play. We just didn’t make those small adjustments.
“We had just as many base runners, they just put the bat on the ball and found ways to score and we didn’t. We knew what kind of pitcher they had and we just didn’t have very good discipline with her rise ball.”
Ella Kinkelaar led off the game with a triple and came in to score on a one-out single from Karlie Bean to take the early lead.
Maddy Pfeiffer continued the inning with a single before Ava Richards reached on a fielder’s choice. An RBI ground out from Natalie Hayes scored Bean to make it 2-0 with two outs.
With Pfeiffer still on third and Richards on second, Gabby Vonderheide singled up the middle to score Pfeiffer before Richards was able to score on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
Cameron Rios led off the home-half of the first with a single. Addie Wernsing drew a walk before Rios was thrown out between second and third. Lucy Fearday drove in Wernsing on a two-out double to make it 4-1 after one.
Fearday was able to retire the side in order in the top of the second and cut the deficit to two when Rios doubled with two down in the inning to score Maddie Kibler and make it 4-2.
In the top of the third, Pfeiffer came up with a one-out single before Richards drew a walk and Natalie Hayes was hit by a pitch.
Pfeiffer came in to score on a sacrifice bunt from Vonderheide to make it 5-2.
Sam Porter put the Hatchets up five when she came up big with a two-out, two RBI single that scored Richards and Hayes to make it 7-2.
The Bulldogs looked to put pressure on in the bottom of the fourth when Grace Karolewicz and Alexis Stephens got aboard on back-to-back singles.
After Karolewicz was thrown out between second and third, Rios drove in Stephens to make it 7-3 after four.
Richards was hit by a pitch to start the top of the fifth and was able to get to second on a wild pitch. A ground out allowed Richards to move to third and came in to score on a single from Vonderheide.
“To me, that shows you a lot about how you are as a person and a teammate; if you’ll get hit by a pitch to get on base, that’s awesome,” Moffett said. “That’s the kind of thing our community brings. We’ve got a bunch of good kids.”
A single from Porter advanced Vonderheide to second and a wild pitch advanced her to third and Porter to second. A RBI single from Kaylynn Carey scored Vonderheide to make it 9-3.
St. Anthony got one on the board when Fearday was able to score on a wild pitch with two outs to make it 9-4 after five.
Hannah Hayes led off the top of the sixth with a triple and scored on a single from Bean to make it 10-4.
With Richards on third and two outs, Vonderheide singled up the middle to score her and make it 11-4. With the bases loaded, Natalie Hayes and Vonderheide each scored on consecutive wild pitches to make it 13-4.
“The girls were thinking the game for themselves,” Moffett said. “Coach [Lindsay] Floyd does a great job of. She calls the pitches. Me and her have been trying to get the girls to think the game like coaches and to play the games as the aggressor. Anticipate, don’t be reactionary.”
Rios got aboard for the Bulldogs on a one-out single and stole second to get into scoring position. A single from Wernsing made it 13-5 after six.
Pfeiffer was able to drive in Hannah Hayes on a ground out in the top of the seventh to make it 14-5.
Bean retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to earn the complete-game win. She finished with six strikeouts over seven innings.
“[Bean] really rose to the occasion,” Moffett said. “Some people just have that ability inside to compete in a pressure situation. She threw more first-pitch strikes and was in the strike zone more consistently.
“I thought she did a great job, when there was adversity, to shake it off and have good body language and be ready to throw that next pitch.”
Walsh was pleased with her team that they were able to get to the championship game of the NTC Tournament.
“All of these girls have experience in travel ball and know what to do, it’s just a matter of them stringing it together,” Walsh said. “I think sometimes as a coach you’re looking a little too far into it, but at the end of the day, I’m proud of these girls and how far they’ve come.”
