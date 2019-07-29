After Sunday's harness races were completed as scheduled, Monday didn't bring the same luck, as a morning thunderstorm dampened the track and caused the Effingham County Fair to postpone Monday's races.
Tuesday's races will start at Noon, starting with the six races that were postponed from Monday. Following the completion of those races, the normally scheduled five races will go on as scheduled.
Freddie Patton Jr. is in the lead with 18 points, followed by Wyatt Avenatti with 16 and Matt Avenatti with 11.
