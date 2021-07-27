One of the new attractions at the Effingham County Fair this year is the Downstate Classic, a harness racing event that has been around since the early 1990s.
“It will be an exciting event, and it will make for one of the richest days of harness racing that we’ve ever had at our fair,” said Kurt Becker, Effingham County Fair track announcer. “Purses for the day will be around $35,000. As far as the source, that is a combination of money provided by the Illinois Department of Agriculture and investments from the horsemen regarding nominating fees, stakes payments and entry fees.
“As a result, there will certainly be some excitement on that basis alone, just the shared dollar value of the races. That also means that we’ll likely see a lot of horses all on one program that will be among the leading contenders for the championship at the Illinois State Fair. I think, in a way, it’s almost as though our local racing fans will get a sneak preview of the state fair racing, which gets underway a week later on Aug. 13.”
With the fair having a rich history of harness racing, Becker said that the Downstate Classic was a perfect match for it. The event is one day only and starts at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4. Non-Downstate Classic harness racing begins at 1 p.m. from Sunday, Aug. 1, to Friday, Aug. 6.
“I think that what they have decided to do is that they have taken what is already a successful racing program, and they’ve wanted to build on that success and expand it,” Becker said. “I think that’s remarkable to see. We live in a time and place where a lot of fairs have reduced their number of racing days, and some have even eliminated racing.
“Our fair has said, ‘No, we think it provides value, and we want to continue expanding and building upon it.’”
As most fairs go away from harness racing altogether, Becker said the main culprit is cost-cutting. However, that isn’t the end all be all.
Other challenges include having licensed officials and coordinating with the United States Trotting Association — the sanctioning body — the paperwork and the commitment.
“It’s frankly a lot of work, and there can be a lot of expense involved,” Becker said. “I think that while some fairs have decided that it’s overwhelming to try and deal with all of that, what other fairs have done is said, ‘We’re going to eliminate it, and we’re going to concentrate on an evening lineup.’ I think that (Effingham County) fair is commendable in that they have taken the attitude that yes, it’s a challenge, but we’re up to that challenge, and we’re going to do anything to meet that challenge. I think that there’s also respect on the local fair board for the history and heritage of harness racing at the fair.”
Dedicated to harness racing since the first fair in 1945, Becker said that the fair board made an aggressive push at trying to get the Downstate Classic to Central Illinois.
That aggressiveness worked, as the fair put its bid in and got it.
“I think that the reason the current fair board was aggressive in bidding for the race comes from the fact that the fair board has put up a certain amount of cash in order to get the races here,” Becker said. “There’s a bidding process from the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and fairs all across the state are eligible to bid for the races. It’s usually awarded on a three-year contract to the successful bidder. If memory serves, I believe that the fair board is putting in an additional $7,000 to the purse, and there is also a standardbred breeding farm in Flat Rock, which also contributed $5,000 to be the title sponsor of the day.”
The only caveat was that the three-year contract started in 2020 when there wasn’t a fair because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Regrettably, the Department of Agriculture has indicated that we’ve lost that first year,” Becker said. “At this point, we are only guaranteed to host the event in 2021 and 2022. At that point, the fair board will have to make a determination that they believe is feasible, to go ahead and bid on the process again if they want to renew the contract.”
Despite only one year left on the deal after 2021, the show must go on, and Becker said that fans will be in for a treat when the Downstate Classic commences, adding fans will get to witness some of the best trotters from around the state.
“There will be at least a few horses that are stabled for the summer at Hawthorne Racecourse in Chicago that will likely ship out of Chicago and come downstate to our fair to compete,” Becker said. “There’s one of the top trotters in the state, which is based up in the Quad Cities, who has never raced at our fair in his life, and he has told me that this summer, he will be here, and he’s looking forward to it; so we will see some new faces. At the same time, maybe the most exciting aspect for local race fans is that there are a lot more locally owned horses — that train at the fairgrounds — nominated for the Downstate Classic. I think that might be the most pleasing aspect to our local fairgoers. They’re going to get a chance to see several locally owned horses that are owned in Effingham County that are going to be doing battle against some of the top racehorses from across the state and should make for an exciting day of racing.”
One individual who will have horses lined up to race in the event is Clinton, Mississippi, native Freddie Patton Jr.
Growing up in Mississippi, the 57-year-old Patton Jr. said that he’s always had an affection for horses and treats each one differently. He’s been coming to the Effingham County Fair since 1999.
“My granddad used to supply so many of them,” Patton said. “From a very, very young age, I connected with horses. Every horse has its own personality. It’s just like humans. Some things that work for this horse won’t work for the other one.
“You have to change it up here and there. You might have to add a mile to this horse and subtract a mile from this horse. I try to figure out what’s best for each horse.”
