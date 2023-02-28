EFFINGHAM — Tears were shed. Heads were hanging.
Neoga’s run was over. The Indians had just lost to the Christopher Lady Bearcats, 50-45, to end their season with 32 wins — the most in girls basketball program history — and a magical two-year run that started with a regional championship win over Altamont in 2022.
“These guys have been awesome,” Neoga head coach Kim Romack said. “This has been a phenomenal last couple of years. I’m very proud of these kids. The way these kids compete and how they hold themselves and the class they have shows a lot about who they are as people.”
Christopher started the game on a quick 7-0 run after a putback layup from junior star Amiah Hargrove, a three-pointer from senior Jessica Gordon and another layup from Hargrove.
The Indians then got on the board with a three-pointer from sophomore Brynn Richards that made it 7-3 with 3:07 left before Hargrove hit a pair of free throws to make it 9-3.
Junior Haylee Campbell then answered with four-straight free throws to cut the deficit to two points, 9-7, but the Lady Bearcats — namely Hargrove — always had an answer.
Hargrove hit a pull-up jumper that made it 11-7 following Campbell’s free throws and finished the first quarter with eight of her team’s 12 points.
Christopher led 12-9 after the first frame.
The second quarter was no different, either.
Hargrove scored 10 points in that period to bring her total to 18 for the game.
From afar, when you look at that number, one may think it would have been a 10-15 point lead for the Lady Bearcats.
But it wasn’t.
As it’s been the whole year, the Indians continued to hang around, eventually tying the game at 24 at the end of the first half.
“This team has never given up,” Romack said. “They’ve been in situations where they’ve had to come from behind before and they knew what it would take.”
Junior Allison Sampson started the second quarter with a three-pointer that tied the game at 12.
Campbell then hit a pair of free throws with 4:16 left before Gordon hit a pair that tied the contest at 14 with 3:49 to go.
Campbell then answered with a layup that made it 16-14 before Brynn Richards hit a three-pointer from the corner that made it 19-14 with 2:55 left and forced a Christopher timeout.
Hargrove then responded with a midrange shot that cut the lead to three points, 19-16.
Hargrove then made it a one-point game, 21-20, after a layup before the Lady Bearcats forced a turnover that led to another Hargrove layup that gave Christopher a 22-21 advantage.
Another Hargrove layup then made it 24-21 before Brynn Richards ended the first half with a half-court three-pointer at the buzzer that sent the jam-packed Enlow Center — one that was standing-room-only and filled with red — to their feet.
At the end of the game, Romack couldn’t overlook the crowd that applauded her team until the final buzzer.
“We knew it was going to be an atmosphere here tonight and it was,” Romack said. “Amazing fan section that has followed us all year. It was loud; this is what playoff basketball is about and this is what good high school girls basketball is about and it was a battle tonight.”
Like the “amazing” crowd that the Indians brought along with them, Hargrove was just as amazing.
The 6-foot-2 forward garnering attention from several Division-I teams finished with 36 points.
“She’s a phenomenal player and can play anywhere on the floor,” Romack said. “We knew she was going to be a load; we tried several different options on her and gave her everything they had and at the end of the night, they came out victorious.”
Hargrove finished her night by scoring 18 of her team’s 21 points in the second half, while Neoga itself only mustered 21 points.
Campbell led the team with 16 points, while Brynn Richards had 11 and Sampson had 10.
Senior — and leading scorer — Sydney Richards finished with just six points.
“We put a lot on Sydney Richards,” Romack said. “There’s a lot of pressure on her to do a lot of things. She has to handle the ball for us, she’s got to be a scorer and she’s got to defend. Tonight, we had to put her on their best player and that’s asking a lot of one kid to do, but she does it with a smile on her face and always goes out and does everything she can.”
Alongside Sydney Richards, the three other seniors of that class end their careers by accomplishing more than they could have ever dreamed. Neoga won back-to-back National Trail Conference Tournament, regional, and sectional championships with the quartet of seniors at the helm.
They were also five points shy of a second-straight state appearance.
Despite coming up short, though, senior Allison Worman isn’t taking this ride for granted.
“It means so much to me. I’ve been playing since I was in fourth grade and basketball is so much fun, but being with my teammates, I couldn’t ask for a better team,” Worman said. “They mean everything to me; it’s great to experience this ride with them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.