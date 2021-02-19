Teutopolis’ Jordan Hardiek drained eight 3-pointers Friday evening while helping his team past Taylorville in a 77-44 Apollo Conference win.
Hardiek led all scorers with 26 points. Evan Wermert scored 15 and had a pair of makes from long range as well.
Evan Addis scored 11 points on three makes from downtown. Max Niebrugge scored three points but had 15 assists and six rebounds. Matthew Deters had six points and six rebounds.
Joey Ruholl scored five, while Jack Poelker and Kayden Althoff each had three. Caleb Siemer and Brendan Niebrugge each had two. Sam Bushur had one.
Effingham 69, Mt. Zion 46
The Effingham Flaming Hearts crushed Mt. Zion in a road Apollo Conference battle Friday night.
Nate Thompson led all scorers with 24 points, while Parker Wolfe scored 23 points, including draining four triples.
Garrett Wolfe scored eight points, while Dalton Fox scored seven points. Jett Volpi scored three points, while Jacob Stoneburner and Andrew Donaldson each scored two.
Up next, the Flaming Hearts will visit St. Anthony at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Altamont 76, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 49
The Altamont Indians used a 30-point night from Kaden Eirhart to help defeat the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Friday in a National Trail Conference matchup.
Brennyn Abendroth added 17 points while Noah Klimpel scored nine.
Jerod Ruffner scored five, Tyler Robbins and Derick Budde four, Will Schultz three, Avery Jahraus and Jared Hammer each scored two.
For the Bobcats, Daniel Lucas scored 14 points, while Jadon Robertson scored 13. Seth Doty scored eight, while Kade Persinger and Brett Beck each scored four.
Dieterich 65, Oblong 32
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a well-balanced attack to help defeat Oblong Friday in a non-conference game.
Pete Britton led the Movin’ Maroons with 17 points, including four threes, while Andrew Lidy scored 14.
Cory Gephart added 13 points, while Jack Westendorf added 10. Bryce Budde scored five, while Andrew Wente and Derek Kuhl each scored two.
Girls Basketball
Newton 54, Red Hill 13
The Newton Lady Eagles crushed Red Hill Friday evening.
Scoring for Newton: Einhorn – 3,1 = 9; Zumbahlen – 1,1,2 for 2 = 7; White – 0,2 = 6; McClain – 2,0, 1 for 2 = 5; Dobbins – 2,0 = 4; A. Kessler – 2,0 = 4; Russell – 2,0, 0 for 2 = 4; Blake – 2,0 = 4; Schafer 0,1 = 3; Murray – 1,0 = 2; Hetzer – 1,0 = 2; Bennett – 1,0 = 2; Kocher – 1,0 = 2.
Team totals – 18 – 2 pt. fg.; 5 – 3 pt fg; 3 for 8 f.t.
Rebounding: Kessler – 6, McClain – 5, Zumbahlen – 4, Hetzer – 3
Assist: Murray – 3, Schafer – 2
Steals: Zumbahlen – 3, Kessler – 2, Hetzer – 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.