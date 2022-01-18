Length and quickness played a significant role in the Teutopolis girls basketball team's loss to Class 4A O'Fallon Monday night.
The Panthers forced 20 turnovers, leading to a 49-36 win over the Lady Shoes in a quarterfinal game of the 35th Highland Girls Basketball Tournament.
"They're a nice ballclub; there's no doubt about it," Teutopolis head coach Laurie Thompson said. "We have to be able to handle the pressure. With that athleticism and that quickness, I think that was our biggest downfall, but it's good to play that type of team because it's something that eventually, in the postseason, we're going to see some quickness like that."
The 13-point loss was the first time all season that a team defeated the Lady Shoes by double-digits, and after the first half, it looked like that streak may continue. Teutopolis trailed by six points at the break, 22-16.
Once the second half started, though, nothing went in the Lady Shoes' favor, as they lost the third quarter 21-4 to trail by 25 points heading into the penultimate period.
What Thompson urged her team to do — and what she focused on at halftime — didn't happen, either, as O'Fallon wound up dictating the pace, leading to the Panthers driving to the basket at will and creating easy looks throughout the entire second half.
"There was no chance of running anything set-wise. We needed to pass, cut, move the ball quickly, and I said that we had to take care of the ball, which we didn't," Thompson said. "Defensively, we were trying to stay with them, like a saggy man-to-man, but we eventually had to come out of it, and we had to play straight-up, and you saw what happened when we did."
Shannon Dowell caused most of the problems, scoring 10 points en route to a game-high 17, while Jailah Pelly added 12. They were the only two O'Fallon players to reach double-figures in scoring.
Meanwhile, Izzy Hardiek led Teutopolis with eight points, on 3-of-7 shooting, with two assists, two rebounds, and three steals; Kaitlyn Schumacher had six points, on 3-of-7 shooting, with one block, and nine rebounds; Emily Konkel had six points, on 2-of-7 shooting, with three rebounds; Courtney Gibson had six points, on 1-of-3 shooting; Kaylee Niebrugge had five points, on 1-of-4 shooting, with two assists; Zoe Cremens had two points, on 0-of-5 shooting, with two blocks, three rebounds, and one steal, and Estella Mette had two points.
UP NEXT
Teutopolis falls to 12-6 on the year. The Lady Shoes play Triad on Thursday at 5 p.m.
