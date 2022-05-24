The St. Anthony softball team is like fine wine; the Bulldogs get better over time, with Tuesday being no different.
Heading into Tuesday night's Class 2A sectional semifinal against Bloomington Central Catholic, St. Anthony entered with a 25-4 record, winning 15 of its last 16 contests. After the game was over, the Bulldogs walked off the field, turning that 15 into a 16, as they defeated the Saints, 8-6, at Forsyth Park.
"We got a very short period, playing yesterday and going into today. We knew [Bloomington Central Catholic] had a weak third base-first base, so we worked a lot on small ball, bunting a lot last week until last night, this morning," head coach Makayla Taylor said. "But I think we did a good job playing small ball today. I think that flustered them, and once you get that going with the pitcher, she gets off-balance, and I thought we did an outstanding job of that."
St. Anthony scored all eight of its runs in a three-inning stretch.
The Bulldogs plated five in the second after giving up a pair in the first.
Sydney Kibler started the second inning by drawing a walk. Lucy Fearday then reached after an error by the BCC pitcher before Anna Faber reached on another Saints' error, allowing Kibler and Fearday to score and tie the game, 2-2.
St. Anthony then managed to snag the lead from BCC when Faber scored on an Abbi Hatton sacrifice bunt.
The Bulldogs then plated two more after Adysen Rios and Cameran Rios hit back-to-back singles, before Hailey Niebrugge drove both in on a two-run single to make the score after 1 1/2 innings.
However, St. Anthony was far from finished offensively.
The Bulldogs answered with two more in the third.
Sydney Kibler started the frame with a leadoff double, leading to her teammates celebrating her hit by running out onto the field.
Fearday then followed that up with a single before Adysen Rios plated both runners on a two-run triple to make it 7-2.
Then, after a quick 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the third, Maddie Kibler would make it 8-2 on one swing of the bat by crushing a solo home run to left field and providing the final run for the Bulldogs.
The Saints, though, didn't go away quietly.
BCC scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to make the final score before Fearday retired six of the next eight batters to end the game.
Fearday allowed four hits, six runs — four earned — and four walks with 10 strikeouts over her seven innings.
After the game, Taylor credited Fearday's "grit" for helping her after a rough bottom of the fifth.
"She came in; she's always pretty zoned in, and I think today — I don't know how many pitches she threw — but she came out, ready to play today. I think that frustrates her when she gives up a couple on the board, but she does an excellent job of handling everything and staying composed up there," Taylor said.
St. Anthony now advances to a Class 2A sectional final against Tolono Unity on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Forsyth Park.
Both teams last met in the first game of the season at Bulldog Field, with Tolono Unity winning 8-1.
"I think both ballclubs are completely different from where we were," Taylor said. "I think we started cold, obviously; not scoring very much, but we've been putting up a lot of numbers, and I think that's what we're good at; playing small ball, trying to find ways to score. It will be a completely different game here Saturday, so we're looking forward to it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.