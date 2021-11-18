After struggling in Tuesday's opener against Dieterich, St. Anthony senior Riley Guy made up for it on Thursday.
Guy scored a game-high 22 points in the Bulldogs 62-27 win over Sandoval at the Enlow Center at St. Anthony High School.
"Riley Guy has held us a lot on her shoulders the last two years," St. Anthony head coach Aaron Rios said. "This year, she knows she doesn't have to do it, but she came out and had a really good game tonight. You see how she plays. She can get to the basket off-the-dribble, she can hit from downtown, she can get her team involved, but I'm very impressed with her start."
Yet, even with her 20-plus point showing, Guy said that she could have been more efficient from the floor.
Guy finished her night shooting 53 percent (9-of-17), including 1-for-4 from the 3-point line, joining junior Lucy Fearday as the two Bulldog players to reach double-figures. Fearday finished with 14 points, her second-straight double-digit scoring outing, leaving her coach elated with how the start of her season has gone.
"I like how she started. Her conditioning is good, she came into practice ready to go, and she's put two really good games together," Rios said. "Next week, we play two tough opponents early and I think she's going to compete and do a good job."
Aside from Guy and Fearday, though, St. Anthony (2-0) did have several other players score, too.
Anna Faber and Abbi Hatton each finished with seven. Izzy Hakman and Maddie Kibler both had four, and Stacie Vonderheide and Cameron Rios each had two.
"I think we played well for three out of four quarters. Offensively, we're getting more disciplined around what we're trying to do," Rios said. "This year, we're running a couple of different offenses and we've been successful in doing that. When we stay disciplined, it doesn't matter what team we're playing. We're effective at moving the basketball, getting inside and getting outside and scoring. But, I was impressed with us for three out of four quarters tonight; the second quarter got away from us a little bit."
