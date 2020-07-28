Effingham’s Chad Green was called upon for his first action of the 2020 season on Sunday, coming on for relief and earning the win for the New York Yankees in the team’s 3-2 victory.
Green didn’t allow a hit over two innings of work, facing seven total batters and striking out two while allowing a walk.
St. Anthony High School graduate Dan Winkler saw his first action of the 2020 season Monday evening in the Chicago Cubs’ series opener against the Cincinnati Reds.
He came on in relief of Jon Lester in the sixth, pitching a third of an inning while surrendering two walks and one earned run while earning a strikeout.
