St. Anthony girls and boys golf teams scored wins Tuesday by defeating Altamont and Effingham in a tri-match, 168-219-194 and 156-177-169, respectively.
Ellie Wegman and Morgan Schuette of St. Anthony each shot 41, while teammates Macy Ludwig and Lauren Schwing followed with 43s to lead the Bulldogs over the Indians and Hearts.
Bulldogs coach Randy Blake said he was pleased with his team's performance.
“They were pretty consistent,” he said. “We had two 41s and two 43s. We had another couple 43s and a 47. We had some exhibition kids, and they even shot fairly well.”
“I know some of the girls weren't happy with their scores,” he said. “Macy and Ellie tied for medals at 41. She's fairly happy. Macy's not happy with her 43. She's normally in the 38 to 39 range.”
“Morgan played really well,” he said. “She's been struggling a bit and played well today and tied for medalist honors with a 41.”
Blake praised one of his players not in his top six, Cara Hakman, who had an outstanding performance with a 43.
“We have 8 or 9 solid players. I could've picked a few spots where we could shave a stroke off here or there, but who couldn't?”
He said the the team still needs to improve in a few areas.
“We're harping on chipping, putting, and short game. That's 75 percent of our practice time. And just have fluid nice swings,” Blake said.
On the boys side, coach Phil Zaccari was impressed with Thomas Chojnicki.
“Thomas played awesome,” he said. “He's at that point now where he's going to get under par once in a while. He's consistently been around 75. He is so close to getting it in his head that 'I'm going to birdie, go make another birdie, and make another birdie over here'.”
“We're in a pretty good spot (as a team) considering. Grant(Nuxoll) came out as a senior and just picked up golf in the spring. I don't have any other seniors. Thomas is a junior, “ he said. “We're playing with freshman and sophmores and we're doing pretty good. This group has the definite potential within the next year to be really good.”
Zaccari said the team needs to focus on improving their short game.
“It all comes down to short game,” he said. “Scores will come down when we make more putts.
“I would have loved to have seen what we could have done this year for making a run to state,” he said. “The talent is here.”
