Whatever was on the checklist this past season for St. Anthony senior-to-be Cameran Rios, she put a mark on it.
The 2022 Effingham Daily News Softball Player of the Year batted .465, helping lead her team to a 26-5 record, a Class 2A regional championship, and a National Trail Conference Tournament and regular season crown, among others.
"She's so much fun — I could talk about her all day," St. Anthony head coach Makayla Talyor said. "Cameran is one of those players I hope a coach gets to have in their lifetime. She's a hard worker, she hustles everywhere, she's humble, and she is a good teammate. I have a lot of respect for her, and she, likewise, has respect for me. She's a hard worker and a good player and will do many great things."
But it wasn't just the batting average that was noteworthy; it was also her other impressive statistics.
Rios played in all 31 of the Bulldogs' games this year, finishing with a .500 on-base percentage, a .653 slugging percentage, and a 1.153 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. She also added 47 hits, six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 22 RBIs, and 43 runs.
"That's her job, and that's why she's a leadoff batter," Talyor said. "She's going to get a hit — that's what I love about her. No matter what, you can count on her to get a bunt down, get a hit, get a sacrifice. Whatever situation you have her in, she will do her best."
Those impressive numbers never went unnoticed, either, as Rios earned a spot on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State First Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team — marking the end of a stellar junior year.
Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Rios seven questions. Below is how she answered each one.
AW: Discuss your season overall, individually, and what you thought about it?
CR: "I think at the beginning of the season — with hitting and defense — I grew because, in the beginning, I came in, and we had all of the same girls from last year, so our team culture was good. Offensively, I started with my hard slap; I mixed that up so that I was a good threat on offense. Then, closer to the end of the season, I did more of the soft slapping, the bunting, and hit singles. Then, on defense, I feel like I played pretty solid throughout the season."
AW: Talk about your routine before, after, and during games?
CR: "Before games, I stretch all the time. It probably takes me an hour to stretch, and especially on school days, I try to stretch all the time. Off the tee, I always do the same thing: middle-outside for five, contact for five, and inside-contact for five. Then, I do the same thing for extension, full-swing, and then I slap, but I mix it up with hard slaps, soft slaps, and a lot of bunts, and keeping my feet in the box. Also, we do what I call 'everyday drills,' where we work on glove-handling — which is without our feet, so we start on our knees — and we work the middle, back-hands, fore-hands, and we also do drop-steps."
AW: How has your mom helped you with softball — Rios' mom, Stacey, was an NAIA All-American basketball player at Iowa Wesleyan College.
CR: "When I was 10 years old, she flipped me over to the left side because she saw that I was fast. So, right away, she was getting me ahead of the game. I got started young, and my mom has always been my coach. For fielding, she's taught me everything I know. Then, when she ran out of things to teach me, she handed me off to people that could teach me. Now, I play for Premier [Fastpitch], but, even before games, she'll wake up at 4 a.m. — like if we have an early tournament —and she'll come and hit with me, and if I'm struggling, she always has feedback for me. Every game, she helps me with something."
AW: You're locked in all the time; talk about your mental game?
CR: "I like a lot of visualization. Sometimes, I'll be like, 'Hey, can you come pitch to me?' so I'll have someone pretend to wind up, and I'll slap, so I can visualize the pitcher we're about to face. Before the games, I do the same thing, and then I usually have to have a game plan because I have five things I can do. So, I'll usually talk to either my mom or my coach and ask, 'Should I bunt today; should I soft-slap today?' So, I have to have a plan for the other team, and — mentally — I have to plan the day before."
AW: What did you like about playing with your sister, Adysen, this year?
CR: "That was fun. I liked competing with her because she never likes working out with me, but because we were in school for most of the season, I could get her to come workout with me or throw to me on Saturdays."
AW: Is there a sibling rivalry between you two?
CR: "I wouldn't call it a 'rivalry' because I love Addy. She just started slapping, and the one game in sectionals, where she was hitting for days — she hit a triple and a single — I was super proud of her. She was working on soft slaps, which we call 'Tiggers' where they bounce one, two, three; she had one of those, and I was super proud of her."
AW: How does your summer team help you?
CR: "Summer ball helps a lot. In the fall, we played in this top-25 tournament in Chattanooga, and we were playing pitchers committed to Tennessee and Kentucky, so seeing 'spin-pitches' and pitchers throwing 69-plus helped. Then, when we come to school ball, we have pitchers throwing not as fast but still spinning it. The defense is also much better during summer ball because these girls play year-round, instead of just throwing a team together."
