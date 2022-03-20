Daniel Lucas and Jadon Robertson are both trying to replicate what they accomplished one season ago.
The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City track and field seniors are returning state champions. Lucas is the defending state champion in the shot put; Robertson is the defending state champion in the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump.
"I never thought that would happen," Robertson said. "I think me and [Lucas] are the first ones for track and field, so that's pretty cool."
For Lucas, he finished his junior season in the ring with a throw of 54-feet-11.75-inches to set a new personal record. He finished his junior campaign with seven wins to his name.
But he would even tell you that it was never easy despite the constant time spent atop the podium.
Lucas said that he switched forms during the season, which helped him nonetheless.
"With last year at the state championship, I had different form switching from glide to rotation. So, just staying technical, improving as much as I can with my footwork, and then staying in the weight room because without lifting weights at all last year, it makes a huge difference just staying technical with the new form and the new setting in the weight room," Lucas said. "It's the big game-changer.
"Way more feeling. I can feel a lot more movement and mobility with the weight room helping out a little bit, but it's way more natural than the glide. I was forcing myself to do something that wasn't as comfortable."
Lucas' newfound technique has carried over, too, as he has already broken his previous personal best. He accomplished that with a throw of 57-feet-5.75-inches at the Eastern Illinois University Indoor Invitational on March 5. Lucas won that event and has now won eight shot put events in his last two years and nine for his career.
Overall, Lucas has competed in three indoor events so far this season. He placed second at the Gene Armer Invitational at the University of Illinois' Armory with a throw of 55-feet-6.25-inches and didn't record a distance at the Triad Indoor Invitational on Feb. 25.
Even with the rough first outing, though, Lucas said that he didn't have all that much time to prepare.
"We went into the Triad [meet], and we didn't have that much practice; we weren't fully prepared, and then, we didn't come out where we had hoped," Lucas said. "I didn't have the performance I was looking for, but when I came to the EIU meet and had a full, solid week, I was ready to go."
His teammate Robertson did the opposite, though. Robertson won three events at the Triad Indoor Invitational.
Robertson took home gold medals in the 60-meter hurdles, the high jump, and the long jump.
In the three invitationals that Robertson has competed in this year, he has taken home three gold medals in the 60-meter hurdles, one in the high jump, and two in the long jump.
Robertson won in 8.43 seconds at the Triad Indoor Invitational for his first gold medal in the 60-meter hurdles; in 8.37 seconds at the Eastern Illinois University Indoor Invitational, and then in 8.24 seconds — a personal record — at the recently completed Gene Armer Invitational over the weekend. He also has two gold medals in the long jump to go along with the one in the high jump, winning at 21-feet-6.75-inches at the Triad Indoor and setting another personal record with a leap of 21-feet-9.5-inches at the Gene Armer.
Altogether, both Lucas and Robertson are special talents, and assistant coach Andy Nohren is aware of that, saying that he wants to spend as much time with both as much as possible.
"When you have somebody as good as they are, you try to spend as much time as you can with them because the things they are working on are more advanced. They want to work hard; they spend a lot of time doing their research and stuff, too, but we try to spend as much time as we can with them," Nohren said.
Nohren interviewed for head coach Clint Lorton, who was not available on the day of the interview.
