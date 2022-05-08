Jordan Goeckner dazzled in the circle for the Teutopolis softball team Saturday in its second game of the Casey-Westfield Tournament.
Goeckner silenced the Marshall batting order, allowing three hits, no runs, and three walks while striking out four over seven innings of work in the Lady Shoes' 3-0 win.
Teutopolis also outhit Marshall 9-3 while scoring runs in the first and fifth innings.
Erin Althoff started the first inning with a base hit. Emily Konkel then lined out before Kaylee Niebrugge pushed Althoff to second on another base hit.
Daischa Piedra then followed that up with a line out before Courtney Gibson drove in the first run on an RBI single to make it 1-0.
The offense was then seemingly quiet until the Lady Shoes added two more runs in the fifth.
After Olivia Copple struck out to start the frame, Althoff hit another base hit before Konkel singled, and Niebrugge drove in a pair on an RBI single before advancing to second on the throw.
Althoff and Niebrugge were the only two Teutopolis players with more than one hit.
GAME 1
Teutopolis fell to Breese Mater Dei, 4-1, in its first game of the Casey-Westfield Tournament.
Emily Konkel, Daischa Piedra, and Olivia Copple collected hits for the Lady Shoes.
Courtney Gibson started. She threw seven innings and allowed seven hits, four runs - three earned - and three walks with 10 strikeouts.
