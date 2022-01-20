Day 2 of the Girls National Trail Conference Tournament featured one first-round game and a pair of consolation bracket contests.
GAME 5: Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 63, Brownstown/Saint Elmo 46
Gracie Heckert scored 26 points and Lani Morrison added 19 in CHBC's 63-46 win over BSE in their first-round matchup Wednesday.
The Bobcats led 20-9 after the first quarter and 31-19 at halftime.
Heckert and Morrison were the only players to record double-figures in points for CHBC, while Lexi Seabaugh (21 points) and Avery Myers (11 points) were the two top scorers for the Bombers.
UP NEXT
The win vaulted CHBC into the tournament semifinals.
The Bobcats, who are the No. 3-ranked team in Class 1A, are now 19-1 and have won 10-straight basketball games.
As for BSE, the loss pushed them to 10-13 on the year.
GAME 6: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 46, North Clay 37
Behind Ella Kinkelaar's 18 points and Samantha Hayes' 17, WSS defeated North Clay, 46-37, Wednesday.
Kinkelaar and Hayes were the only two Hatchet players to record double-figures in scoring, while Mallory Boose was the lone player to reach that mark for the Lady Cardinals. Boose finished with 15 points.
UP NEXT
WSS improved to 9-14 and advanced to the nightcap against BSE, while North Clay fell to 7-15. The Lady Cardinals are out of the tournament.
GAME 7: Dieterich 44, Brownstown/Saint Elmo 41
It wasn't easy, but Dieterich survived an upset in Wednesday's nightcap against BSE.
The Bombers tied the game twice — at 39 and 41 — and had an excellent chance to make it a third but fell short.
BSE had two opportunities to either tie or take the lead at the end but missed both.
The first chance came after the Bombers missed a three-pointer — following the Movin' Maroons taking a 43-41 lead on a Madilyn Brummer layup — and the second chance came after Lexi Seabaugh missed a short jumper near the rim after Laney Baldrige hustled and saved the ball after the missed 3-pointer.
Seabaugh led the game with 13 points, while Avery Myers added 11.
As for Dieterich, Kaitlyn Boerngen led the team with 12 points, while Ruby Westendorf had 10.
UP NEXT
Dieterich improves to 15-9 on the season, while BSE falls to 10-13. The Movin' Maroons advance to the consolation championship game Saturday at 4 p.m., while the Bombers play the loser of South Central and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at 2:30 p.m.
