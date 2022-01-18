Beecher City is the host of the Girls National Trail Conference Tournament this year.
Games began on Monday morning; there were four total contests.
GAME 1: Brownstown/St. Elmo 54, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 49
Laney Baldrige clenched her fists and celebrated with teammate Audrey Wilhour after BSE’s 54-49 win over WSS on Monday.
The Bombers (10-12) had just won their first conference game while avenging their prior two losses to the Hatchets (8-14) as well. BSE lost the first matchup, on Nov. 26, by three points, 39-36, and the second matchup, on Dec. 9, by 11, 42-33.
Baldrige scored 13 points Monday and was second on the team in scoring. Lexi Seabaugh led the team with 18 points.
Meanwhile, for WSS, Ella Kinkelaar led the game with 20 points, while Morgan Mathis had 13, highlighted by a 3-pointer from the corner that cut the lead to three points late in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
BSE plays No. 1-seeded Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while WSS plays No. 7-seeded North Clay at 7 p.m.
GAME 2: Neoga 46, North Clay 36
Kim Romack wasn’t necessarily all that pleased with her team’s performance on Monday against North Clay.
The No. 2-seeded Neoga Indians (18-4) defeated the No. 7-seeded North Clay Lady Cardinals (7-14) 46-36 but only scored 16 points in the second half.
“We came out the way we wanted to in the first half, but in the second half, we did not play the way that we were capable of playing,” Romack said. “It’s frustrating; it’s not the way we want to play.”
Sydney Richards led the game with 13 points, while Trista Moore had 12.
Meanwhile, for North Clay, Miah Ballard led the team with 12 points, while Allison Czyzewski had 11, and Alexis VanDyke had 10.
UP NEXT
Neoga plays No. 3-seeded St. Anthony on Thursday at 8:30 p.m., while North Clay plays Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Wednesday at 7 p.m.
GAME 3: St. Anthony 56, South Central 41
Winning is contagious, and for Saint Anthony, all the Bulldogs have been doing for the last three weeks is stringing together win-after-win.
Saint Anthony (15-8) has won each of their last seven basketball games, with their seventh straight coming against South Central Monday in the NTC Tournament.
“I think we competed well,” Bulldogs head coach Aaron Rios said. “From time to time, we had adjustments we needed to make, but I think we played well. I’m pleased with how we played.”
The Bulldogs won 56-41, behind 20 points from Lucy Fearday and an additional 17 from Riley Guy.
Meanwhile, for the Lady Cougars (11-10), Brooklyn Garrett led the team with 11 points, while Laney Webster had 10.
UP NEXT
Saint Anthony plays No. 2-seeded Neoga on Thursday at 8:30 p.m., while South Central plays the winner of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg and North Clay at 5:30 p.m.
GAME 4: Altamont 56, Dieterich 52
By some standards, 22 points would make for a good night.
For Grace Nelson, though, that wasn’t the case. At least not at the start.
The sophomore averaging around 30 points per game was visibly upset during the first half, knowing that this particular game wouldn’t be as smooth sailing as she wanted.
“She is used to having a smooth start to the game. People’s game plans have evolved to stop her and take away that attacking game, and that’s why she’s been working on her mid-range game,” Altamont head coach Katie Lurkins said. “Again, we forget that she’s just a sophomore, so there’s going to be times where she’s going to get frustrated, or she’s going to get rattled, and we told her, just like we told everybody else, the way to get out of a shooting slump is to shoot.”
However, like all sensational players, Nelson found a way, in the end, to come up big when her team needed her the most.
With 1:45 left in the fourth quarter, Nelson drove to the lane and drew a foul while getting her shot to fall to give her team the lead at 52-51.
Then, after the Movin’ Maroons (14-9) tied the game on a free-throw, Nelson gave the Lady Indians (12-11) the lead once again when she blocked a shot and turned that into two points at the other end to give the No. 4 seed a 54-52 advantage before they closed the game with a pair of free throws to make the final score.
Nelson led the game in scoring — even with her struggles — while Claire Boehm and Peyton Osteen joined her in double-figures, too. Boehm and Osteen each had 10 points.
Meanwhile, for Dieterich, Madilyn Brummer and Eva Meinhart paced the team with 11 points, while Kaitlyn Boerngen was right behind them with 10 points.
UP NEXT
Altamont plays the winner of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City and Brownstown/St. Elmo on Thursday at 7 p.m., while Dieterich plays the loser of that game Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.