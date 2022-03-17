Courtney Gibson didn't seem to mind who the opponent was Thursday night.
The junior was excellent in the circle for Teutopolis (1-0), as the Lady Shoes upset 14th-ranked Paris, 3-0, at Teutopolis Junior High School.
"Courtney pitched a great game on the mound," Teutopolis head coach Crystal Tipton said. "She had a lot of balls that were working for her. We just changed the batters' eye-level, and it worked; she did a great job."
Gibson went the distance, giving up three hits and one walk to go along with seven strikeouts. She threw 113 pitches, throwing 60 percent of them for strikes.
"I was working with the pitches that were working for me and keeping those consistent," Gibson said.
Her offense also helped her out, although sparingly.
Teutopolis scored one in the first inning before adding a pair in the bottom of the sixth.
Emily Konkel started the bottom of the first with a single on the first pitch she saw. Daischa Piedra then added a base hit of her own and advanced to second after the throw came into third base before Konkel scored on a wild pitch with Kaylee Niebrugge at the plate.
That would be the only run that the Lady Tigers allowed, though, as hurler Karley Moore ended any further damage by striking out Niebrugge and getting Gibson to line out to short.
Paris would put pressure on the Lady Shoes in its next trip to the plate, though, as Caradan Hoffman smoked a triple to right field with one out in the inning.
Gibson remained calm, though, retiring Kaitlyn Coombes on a strikeout and getting Kensley Cox to pop out to end the threat and leaving the game at 1-0 — a score that held up for the next four innings.
Then, after both offenses remained silenced for the next four go-arounds, Teutopolis struck when they needed it the most. The Lady Shoes added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to equal the final score, easing the pressure, to some extent, off Gibson's shoulders.
Niebrugge started the frame with a single.
Then, Gibson grounded into a fielder's choice that forced out Niebrugge at second, before Danielle Sarchet came through with a triple — on the first pitch she saw — that drove in Gibson from first and made it 2-0. Sarchet then scored on an error by the Lady Tigers' catcher, with Estella Mette at the plate, that made the 3-0 final.
"Whenever it came off the bat, it was super clean," said Sarchet of her triple. "It felt so good, and then I was running, and I didn't even look at it; I knew I wanted to go to third."
Sarchet went 2-of-3 at the plate. She was one of two Lady Shoe hitters to record multiple hits, joining Niebrugge, who also went 2-for-3.
Erin Althoff, Konkel, Piedra, and Mette all collected hits, too.
As for Paris, Kendall Mathews, Hoffman, and Coombes were the lone players to record hitters for the opposition.
"This was a huge win," Tipton said. "It's always good to break the seal and get the first win of the year, and doing it on the first game with a beautiful turnout and beautiful weather makes it even greater.
"We knew they were a good, solid team. They had two run-rule games before us, so we were looking to start hitting the ball and playing like we've been doing. We stuck to our own gameplan; we don't change based on who we're playing."
