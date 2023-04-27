EFFINGHAM — For a third-straight time, the Teutopolis softball team can claim bragging rights over Effingham.
The Lady Shoes defeated the Flaming Hearts, 5-1, on Monday afternoon outside Teutopolis Junior High School.
"It's a big win," infielder Emily Konkel said. "You always want to beat the teams from across the creek, so it's a big deal for us."
Pitcher Courtney Gibson was one of the main reasons for the win, allowing four hits, one unearned run and two walks with five strikeouts over seven innings of work.
"I've had a really good streak going. Pitching has been really good this year; I've felt a lot of my pitches have been working and I got good defense behind me, which always helps," Gibson said.
What also helped, though, were the bats.
The Lady Shoes scored five unanswered runs and had 12 hits in the game.
Effingham opened the game with the first run.
Raegan Boone led off the rally with a base hit before stealing second base and then advancing to third after an error — the only miscue of the game for either team.
Riley Cunningham then grounded out, allowing Boone to score.
Sidney Donaldson then drew a walk before the frame ended with a Jennifer Jamison ground out.
Teutopolis, however, responded with one run of their own.
After Olivia Copple struck out and Erin Althoff grounded out, Konkel hit a triple and then scored after a single by Kaylee Niebrugge.
Malea Helmink then hit a single and Dani Sarchet got hit by a pitch before Jordan Goeckner grounded out to retire the side.
Teutopolis then scored two more runs in the bottom of the second.
Summer Wall hit a single after an Estella Mette strikeout.
Copple was then hit by a pitch and Althoff hit a single.
Wall then scored on a wild pitch and Konkel hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Copple to score to make it 3-1.
Then, after a scoreless third frame, the Lady Shoes added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Althoff hit a double and Konkel added a single. Konkel then advanced to second on defensive indifference before Niebrugge hit an RBI groundout that plated Althoff, making it 4-1.
Helmink then followed that with an RBI single to make the final score.
Altogether, four Teutopolis players finished with two hits, as Wall joined Althoff, Konkel and Helmink.
Althoff said she adjusted well after Effingham pitcher Natalie Armstrong got her to ground out in her first plate appearance.
"She's a solid pitcher," Althoff said. "There was a little movement; she read me when I hit the first inside pitch and then she started pitching outside, which is not my strong suit, so she kept pitching that all day and I finally adjusted."
Teutopolis returns to the field on Friday night against the St. Anthony Bulldogs in the annual Cross Creek Classic at Evergreen Hollow Park. Junior varsity starts at 5 p.m., with varsity to follow.
Effingham next plays at Charleston on Friday in an Apollo Conference matchup. The first game of the doubleheader starts at 4 p.m.
