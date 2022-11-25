With the high school volleyball season complete in the Midwest, the teams that came to the Crossroads Classic in September showed very well in the postseason.
Although it lost twice at the Classic, the Wheaton St Francis Spartans took the championship trophy in Illinois 3A competition.
Hermann, a perennial final-four participant in Missouri Class 2, finished in the runner-up spot.
Castle (Ind.), McCracken County (Ken.), Normal University (Ill.), and Breese Mater Dei (Ill.) all advanced to their state series elite eight, while, just below that, Windsor-Stew-Stras (Ill.), Fairfield (Ill.), and Jefferson City (Mo.) advanced to their respective rounds of 16.
All the aforementioned teams have indicated that they will return for next year’s Classic on September 8th and 9th here in Effingham.
