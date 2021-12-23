Frustration continues to set in for the Effingham boys basketball team, with Tuesday night being another chapter in the book.
The Hearts (2-8, 0-4 Apollo Conference) fell to Taylorville in double overtime at Effingham High School, 53-46.
"This is one that we thought we would get," Effingham head coach Obie Farmer said. "Early, we started pretty slow, and we didn't get back in transition. They got a bunch of easy buckets in the first half that way, and I swear about 16 of their 21 points in the first half were transition layups. They just got us running the floor, and we didn't get back in time.
"Our kids busted their butt the entire game. They settled in and fixed things that were going wrong. They stayed engaged, and they worked and worked and worked. It was a one-possession game somewhere in the game."
However, despite the disappointing loss, one encouraging thing that Farmer saw out of his team was their determination and fight.
The Tornadoes never trailed through the first three quarters, but they also couldn't fully break away from the Hearts, either.
Effingham was always in striking distance, as they trailed 21-18 at halftime and 31-26 at the end of the third quarter before eventually making its move in the fourth.
The Hearts started the period on a 7-0 run, highlighted by a Dalton Fox 3-pointer and a three-point play from Ethan Ritz that gave the hosts a two-point advantage -- and their first lead of the contest -- 33-31, with 5:04 to go.
Following that surge, Taylorville would eventually tie the game at 33 before Ritz knocked down another 3-pointer that put Effingham ahead 36-33 with 2:44 left.
Like Taylorville, though, Effingham also couldn't find a way to pull ahead of the Tornadoes.
After Ritz's three, Taylorville went on a 7-0 run to take a 40-37 lead with under one minute to go before the Hearts made one last charge.
Effingham wound up tying the contest at the free-throw line after Armando Estrada and Jett Volpi made clutch foul shots down the stretch.
Estrada made it a two-point game after making his first foul shot and then missing the second on purpose to try and set his team up for a rebound.
Instead, the Tornadoes' Bryce Friedrich and Hearts' Brayden Pals and Ritz swarmed after the ball, resulting in the officials calling a jump ball, much to the disdain of Friedrich.
Then, after Effingham regained possession, Jett Volpi would draw a foul with 5.7 seconds left that sent him to the foul line. He would make both attempts to tie the game and delight the student section sitting behind the Hearts' bench.
Despite free throws saving Effingham in regulation, though, when overtime came around, that wasn't the case.
The Hearts had six opportunities to expand their lead during the extra period but only made three of their free throws, which proved to be costly in the end.
Poor foul shooting wasn't the sole reason for the loss, although one extra make would have sealed the win in overtime.
Leading 43-40 toward the end of the extra frame and Taylorville with possession, Farmer wanted his team to foul.
What he didn't want his team to do was foul Taylorville on a jump shot, let alone a made one.
As time was winding down, the Tornadoes' Will Bitschenauer got the ball near the corner, got some space, and banked a fadeaway three-pointer to tie the game while also drawing the foul.
"We didn't want to foul and put us up against a one-and-one, so we wanted them to foul at half-court, which would have been with about four seconds left, and we'd have four seconds left to try and run a set.
"Instead, we did foul at half-court, and they didn't call it, so we got it down in the corner," Farmer said. "I believe the official heard me yelling, 'Foul him,' and then when we got it down in the corner, they called it."
That improbable shot sent the game into double-overtime, where Taylorville went on to outscore Effingham 10-3 and come out with the win.
"Anytime you're in overtime, the quarter is short, so when somebody runs a bunch of clock and then scores, and then you're scrambling on the other end," Farmer said. "When you have scoring woes, as we do, it makes it that much more difficult because it's a shorter period.
"Then, we get to the other end, and the team sees that clock is winding down, and they don't need to score anymore. They hold all and be patient with it and find where we break down."
UP NEXT
Effingham plays Dixon in the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Tournament on Tuesday. The game is at 7:30 p.m. at Effingham High School.
