BOYS BASKETBALL
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 61, Saint Elmo/Brownstown 43
Windsor/Stew-Stras defeated SEB on Friday night.
The Hatchets bested the Eagles 61-43 for their 11th-straight win.
Sam Vonderheide led WSS (15-2, 2-1 NTC) with 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Carter Chaney had 17 points, six rebounds, and one steal. Jordan Wittenberg had nine points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Landon Miller had five points, one rebound, and three steals. Talon Bridges had four points, two rebounds, and three assists, and Jackson Gurgel had four points, one rebound, and one steal.
Meanwhile, for SEB (9-6, 1-4 NTC), Jarrett Pasley had 11 points, one assist, and two steals. Brady Maxey had 10 points, five rebounds, and one assist. Adam Atwood had seven points and one rebound. Caleb Campbell had six points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. Cade Schaub had three points, six rebounds, and one assist. Josiah Maxey had two points, one rebound, and one steal. Wyatt Stine had two points and two assists, and Kyle Behl had two points and two assists.
South Central 45, Cisne 44
South Central defeated Cisne on Friday night.
The Cougars won 45-44.
Aidan Dodson led South Central (13-5) with 15 points. Keenin Willshire had 13 points. Spencer Johannes had 12 points, and Anthony Buonaura had five points.
Cumberland 65, Blue Ridge 20
Cumberland defeated Blue Ridge on Friday night at Waldrip Gymnasium.
The Pirates won 65-20.
Elijah McElravy led Cumberland (8-9, 2-0 LPC) with 16 points. Maddox McElravy had 12 points. Julian Bueker had nine points. Maverick Jordan and Gavin Hendrix had six points. Blake McMechan and Jaxon Boldt had four points, and Bryant Weber, Galen Martinez, Trevin Magee, and Wiley Peters had two points.
North Clay 67, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 34
North Clay defeated Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick on Friday night.
The Cardinals beat the Bobcats 67-34.
Alex Boose led North Clay (5-10, 2-1 NTC) with 19 points. Collyn Ballard and Bryton Griffy had 11 points. Brady Ingram had 10 points. Levi Smith had six points. Logan Fleener had five points. Dakota Weidner had three points, and Ely Van Dyke had two points.
Meanwhile, for Beecher City (7-9, 0-4 NTC), Kade Persinger had 10 points. Jadon Robertson had six points. Beau Brummett and Silas Buzzard had five points, and Wes Radloff, Gage Lorton, Clayton Wojcik, and Carter Bain had two points.
Newton 61, Red Hill 47
Newton defeated Red Hill on Friday night.
The Eagles won 61-47.
Mason Schafer led Newton (12-4, 3-0 LIC) with 16 points. Parker Wolf had 12 points. Evan Schafer had 11 points. Caden Nichols had seven points. Ben Meinhart had five points. Mason Mulvey and Leo Weber had four points, and Dylan Gier had two points.
