Teutopolis 3, Newton 1
Teutopolis defeated Newton, 3-1, Friday.
Emily Konkel had three hits, Dani Sarchet had two and Kaylee Niebrugge, Daischa Piedra, and Summer Wall had one. Konkel and Piedra hit doubles.
Courtney Gibson pitched. She threw seven innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, and three walks with six strikeouts.
As for the Lady Eagles, Ava Kessler and Lexie Grove collected the lone hits.
Kayla N. Kocher pitched for Newton. She threw six innings and allowed eight hits, three earned runs, and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Altamont 5, Okaw Valley 0
Altamont defeated Okaw Valley, 5-0, Friday.
Peyton Osteen and Grace Lemke had three hits, Claire Boehm had two, and Ellie McManaway, Bailey Teasley, Adria Denton, and Presley Siebert had one.
Lemke also pitched for the Lady Indians. She threw seven innings and allowed no hits, no run, and two walks with 18 strikeouts.
Dieterich 7, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 5
Dieterich defeated CHBC, 7-5, Friday.
Brittney Niemerg, Eva Meinhart, Marli Michl, and Jadyn Pruemer had two hits, while Kaitlyn Boerngen, Estella Meinhart, and Madilyn Brummer had one hit. Boerngen and Estella Meinhart had doubles, Niemerg hit a triple, and Michl hit a home run.
Christ Our Rock Lutheran 8, Neoga 4
Neoga fell to Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 8-4, Friday.
Avery Fearday had two hits, while Andrea Burcham, Audrey Kepp, Trista Moore, and Haylee Campbell had one hit. Fearday hit a triple, and Moore hit a home run.
Cumberland 15, Heritage 0
Cumberland defeated Heritage, 15-0, Friday.
Zoe Mitchell and Jadalyn Sowers had three hits, Libby McGinnis, Sage Carr, Taylor Tolen, and Isabel Martinez had two, and Avery Donsbach, Noraa Cross, Kendyn Syfert, and Chaney Thornton had one. McGinnis had two doubles, Tolen and Syfert had one, and Mitchell had a triple and a home run.
Mulberry Grove 16, St. Elmo Brownstown 2
SEB fell to Mulberry Grove, 16-2, Friday.
Addy Putnam had two hits, while Kelly Moss, Olivia Baker, Taylor Claycomb, Mati Griggs, and Gracie Askins had one.
Teutopolis 13, Fairfield 3
Teutopolis defeated Fairfield, 13-3, Friday.
Sam Bushur had three hits, Kayden Althoff, Mitch Althoff, Brayden Gaddis, Derek Konkel, and Luke Koester had two, and Jonathan Kemme, Cade Buehnerkemper, and Max Niebrugge had one. GAddis, Konkel, Bushur, and Mitch Althoff hit doubles and Bushur hit a home run.
Shelbyville 4, Altamont 1
Altamont fell to Shelbyville, 4-1, Friday.
Wyatt Phillips and Logan Cornett had two hits, while Hayden Siebert, Tyler Robbins, Mason Robinson, and Dillan Elam had one.
South Central 12, Dieterich 2
Dieterich fell to South Central, 12-2, Friday.
Noah Dill had two hits, while Pete Britton, Austin Ruholl, Dane Curry, and Sam Hardiek had one.
As for the Cougars, Chase Thompson and Andrew Magnus had three hits, Aidan Dodson had two, and Anthony Buonaura, Beau Jolliff, and Spencer Johannes had one. Johannes, Buonaura, and Dodson hit doubles, and Jolliff hit a home run.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 8, Neoga 0
WSS defeated Neoga, 8-0, Friday.
Sam Vonderheide had three hits, Tyler Wetherell and Gavan Wernsing had two, and Jordan Wittenberg, Graham Kasey, and Carter Chaney had one. Jordan Wittenberg hit a double, and Vonderheide hit a home run.
Wernsing and Vonderheide pitched for WSS. Wernsing threw four innings and allowed no hits and no runs with nine strikeouts; Vonderheide threw three innings and allowed five hits and four strikeouts.
As for the Indians, Kaden Young, Micah Staszak, Luke Romack, Ryan Koester, and Trey Sheehan had hits.
Brownstown St. Elmo 10, Ramsey 0
BSE defeated Ramsey, 10-0, Friday.
Adam Atwood had two hits, including a double and one RBI. Dalton Myers had one hit, an inside-the-park home run. Wyatt Chandler had one hit, a double, and one RBI. Kevin Hall had one hit, a double, and two RBIs. Jarrett Pasley had two hits, including an inside-the-park grand slam home run and five RBIs, and Cade Schaub had one hit.
Breese Central 12, North Clay 5
North Clay fell to Breese Central, 12-5, Friday.
Collyn Ballard and Dakota Weidner had two hits, while Logan Fleener, Holden Clifton, Brady Ingram, Donnie Zimmerman, and Bryton Griffy had one. Weidner and Zimmerman hit doubles.
North Clay 13, Sesser-Valier Waltonville 3
North Clay defeated Sesser-Valier Waltonville, 13-3, Thursday.
Bryton Griffy had three hits, Collyn Ballard and Brady Ingram had two, and Logan Fleener, Carson Burkett, Dakota Weidner, and Layton Dawkins had one. Ballard, Dawkins, and Fleener hit doubles, and Griffy hit a triple.
