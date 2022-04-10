SOFTBALL
Teutopolis 9, Mt. Zion 5
Teutopolis defeated Mt. Zion, 9-5, Friday.
Erin Althoff had two hits while Emily Konkel, Daischa Piedra, and Olivia Copple had one hit. Konkel and Althoff hit triples.
Jordan Goeckner and Courtney Gibson pitched for the Lady Shoes (7-2). Goeckner threw three innings and gave up three hits, one earned run, and four walks with three strikeouts; Gibson threw four innings, giving up eight hits and four earned runs with one strikeout.
BASEBALL
Flora 9, Teutopolis 2
Teutopolis fell to Flora, 9-2, Friday.
Sam Bushur had three hits, while Mitch Althoff had one for the Wooden Shoes (5-3).
Cade Buehnerkemper pitched four innings and gave up four hits, four runs - one earned - and two walks with two strikeouts. Caleb Siemer pitched two innings and gave up one hit, one earned run, and three walks with two strikeouts. Ben Goeckner pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up four hits, four earned runs and struck out one, and Althoff pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up one hit.
Newton 10, Altamont 2
Newton defeated Altamont, 10-2, in a non-conference matchup.
Daniel Spiker had three hits. Ben Meinhart, Carder Reich, and Mason Schafer had two hits, and Isaac Flowers, Mason Mulvey, Gage Reynolds, Owen Mahaffey, and Dalton Baltzell had one hit. Reich, Flowers, and Mulvey hit doubles; Mahaffey hit a triple.
Brandon Einhorn pitched 4 2/3 innings for the Eagles (8-3). He allowed six hits, two earned runs, and two walks while striking out three. Gus Bierman then relieved Einhorn. He pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up two walks and striking out one.
Meanwhile, for the Indians (4-6), Nathan Stuemke had two hits, and Tyler Robbins, Kaidyn Miller, Keegan Schultz, and Logan Cornett had one hit. Robbins hit a double.
Stuemke, Mason Winn, Wyatt Phillips, and Ethan Robbins pitched for Altamont. Stuemke went four innings and gave up five hits, three runs - two earned - and one walk with four strikeouts. Winn pitched two innings and gave up two hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Phillips pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up five hits and five earned runs, and Ethan Robbins pitched 2/3 of an inning, giving up two hits, two earned runs, and one walk, with one strikeout.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 3, Casey-Westfield 1
WSS defeated Casey-Westfield, 3-1, Friday in a non-conference matchup.
Gavan Wernsing pitched four innings and allowed no runs or hits, one walk, and struck out 10 batters, while Samuel Vonderheide pitched three innings and gave up two hits, one earned run and struck out four.
The Hatchets (7-1) had six hits, too.
Graham Kasey had two, while Wernsing, Vonderheide, Carter Chaney, and Lance Lankow had one. Chaney and Wernsing both hit doubles.
South Central 13, Carlyle 0
South Central defeated Carlyle, 13-0, Friday.
Beau Jolliff and Spencer Johannes had two hits, while Chase Thompson, Aidan Dodson, Andrew Magnus, Anthony Buonaura, and Ethan Watwood had one hit.
Buonaura and Johannes pitched for the Cougars (6-2). Buonaura threw two innings and gave up no runs or hits and two strikeouts, while Johannes pitched four innings and gave up two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
Cumberland 14, Tri-County 4
Cumberland defeated Tri-County, 14-4, Friday.
Wyatt Jackson had four hits, while Jaxon Boldt, Sawyer Keyser, Ross McBride, Blake McMechan, and Trevin Magee had one hit. Boldt, Magee, Jackson, Keyser, and McBride hit doubles.
Boldt also pitched. He threw five innings and gave up three hits, four runs - two earned - two walks, and struck out five batters.
