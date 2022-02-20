GIRLS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 68, Robinson 31
Teutopolis defeated Robinson, 68-31, to win a Class 2A regional championship Friday night at Salem High School.
The Lady Shoes have now won 12-straight regional championships and 39 in the program's history.
Teutopolis received 14 points, two rebounds, and two assists from Zoe Cremens; 14 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, and one assist from Izzy Hardiek; 12 points, five rebounds, one steal, and two assists from Kaitlyn Schumacher; 12 points, nine rebounds, and two assists from Kaylee Niebrugge; 10 points, two rebounds, one steal, and four assists from Emily Konkel; three points and two assists from Courtney Gibson; two points from Taylor Bueker, and one point from Katie Kremer.
Mt. Vernon 43, Effingham 37
Effingham fell to Mt. Vernon, 43-37, in a Class 3A regional championship game Friday night at Effingham High School.
The Hearts (21-11) received 11 points from Meredith Schaefer and Sawyer Althoff, nine from Ella Niebrugge, three from Madison Mapes, two from Coralin Ohnesorge, and one from Sidney Donaldson.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 70, Casey-Westfield 62
St. Anthony defeated Casey-Westfield, 70-62, in a non-conference matchup Friday evening.
The Bulldogs (18-12) received 19 points from Craig Croy, 17 from Kyle Stewart, 13 from Griffin Sehy, 12 from Adam Rudibaugh, seven from Brock Fearday, and two from Max Koenig.
Altamont 51, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 45
Altamont defeated WSS, 51-45, in a National Trail Conference matchup Friday evening.
The Indians (24-6, 6-2 NTC) received 14 points from Will Schultz, 13 from Mason Robinson, 10 from Tyler Robbins, six from Avery Jarhaus, four from Noah Klimpel, and two from Bryce Suckow and Eric Kollmann.
Meanwhile, the Hatchets (22-6) received 18 points from Carter Chaney, 16 from Austin Wittenberg, five from Samuel Vonderheide, and two from Landon Miller, Nathaniel Gracey, and Jacob Gracey.
Dieterich 39, Patoka/Odin 38
Dieterich defeated Patoka/Odin, 39-38, in a non-conference matchup Friday evening.
The Movin' Maroons moved to 18-10 with the victory.
There was no other information available.
Newton 43, Neoga 41
Newton defeated Neoga, 43-41, in a non-conference matchup Friday evening.
The Eagles (18-9) received 14 points from Parker Wolf, nine from Ben Meinhart, eight from Evan Schafer, six from Weston Tharp, four from Mason Schafer, and two from Mason Mulvey.
Meanwhile, the Indians (15-15) received 24 points from Paci McClure, seven from Luke Romack, six from Quintin Richards, and two from Kyle Peters and Kaden Young.
St. Elmo/Brownstown 63, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 40
SEB defeated CHBC, 63-40, in a National Trail Conference matchup Friday evening.
The Eagles (16-15, 2-6 NTC) received 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, and one steal from Caleb Campbell; 14 points, five rebounds, one assist, and two steals from Brady Maxey; 13 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block from Jarrett Pasley; 13 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block from Gavyn Smith; seven points, one rebound, and one block from Quinton Logan; two points, nine rebounds, one assist, and two steals from Adam Atwood, and two points and three rebounds from Cade Schaub.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats (10-18, 0-8 NTC) received 13 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, and two steals from Silas Buzzard; 10 points from Kade Persinger; five points, 14 rebounds, and two assists from Jadon Robertson; three points and one rebound from Brock Forbes; three points and one rebound from Jack Robinson; three points, one rebound, and one block from Clayton Wojcik, and three points and one steal from Carter Bain.
