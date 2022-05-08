Teutopolis 4, Edwardsville 2
Teutopolis defeated Edwardsville, 4-2, in the Tiger Classic Friday.
Sam Bushur had three hits, Cade Buehnerkemper had two, and Caleb Siemer had one. Bushur hit two doubles and one home run.
Bushur also pitched. He threw seven innings and allowed four hits, two earned runs, and five walks with five strikeouts.
Edwardsville is Max Prep’s No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A.
Father McGivney 10, South Central 5South Central fell to Father McGivney, 10-5, Friday.
Spencer Johannes had two hits, while Chase Thompson, Anthony Buonaura, and Ethan Watwood had one.
Johannes and Watwood pitched for the Cougars. Johannes threw five innings and allowed six hits, seven runs – three earned – and three walks with four strikeouts; Watwood pitched one inning and allowed four hits, three earned runs, and two walks.
Hutsonville Palestine 5, Cumberland 1
Cumberland fell to Hutsonville Palestine, 5-1, Friday.
Libby McGinnis had two hits, and Avery Donsbach had one. McGinnis hit one double.
Callie Lewis and Isabel Martinez pitched for the Lady Pirates. Lewis pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed seven hits, two earned runs, and one walk; Martinez pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed three hits, three runs – two earned – and one walk.
