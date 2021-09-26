GIRLS GOLF
Effingham 184, Teutopolis 227
Effingham girls golf defeated Teutopolis 184-227 at Foreway Golf Course Friday.
Marah Kirk fired a 38, while Marissa Allie shot 48, Ella Niebrugge 49, and Anna Hirtzel 49.
The scores that didn't count were Coralin Ohnesorge's 58 and Emilie Vincent's 59.
As for the Lady Shoes, Abbigail Wortman and Alina Helmink tied for the low score with 56. Josie Deters carded a 57, and Molly Koester rounded out the top-four scores with a 58.
The scores that didn't count were Margaret Wente's 64 and Amy Schilling's 64.
GIRLS TENNIS
Effingham 5, St. Anthony 4
Effingham girls tennis defeated St. Anthony on Friday 5-4.
In singles' matches, the Flaming Hearts' Madison Mapes defeated Laura Schmidt 7-5, 6-1. Izzy Volpi defeated Elizabeth Kabbes 6-3, 6-1, and Gracie Kroenlein defeated Karli Jones 6-3, 6-4.
As for the Bulldogs, Emily Kowalke defeated Lydia Kull 6-1, 6-0. Ali Adams defeated Eden Wendling 6-4, 6-0, and Grace Karolewicz defeated Aila Woomer 6-2, 6-0.
Meanwhile, in doubles, Kull and Woomer defeated Karolewicz and Kabbes 6-0, 2-6, 10-7, and Mapes and Volpi defeated Schmidt and Izzy Hakman 6-3, 6-3.
The Bulldogs' lone doubles win came from Adams and Kowalke, who defeated Wendling and Kroenlein 6-0, 6-4.
BOYS GOLF
Hatchet Invite
Altamont boys golf won the Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) Hatchet Invite on Friday.
The Indians fired a team score of 340.
Tyler Stonecipher was the low individual of the tournament, carding a 77.
Avery Jarhaus added to the team total after coming in with an 81, while Kevin Hall shot an 82 and Zeke Rippetoe a 100.
Other scores that didn't count were Max Runge's 104 and AJ Kopplin's 110.
As for other local teams, Teutopolis shot a 375 to finish in second place.
Ethan Thoele carded an 86, while Adam Lustig shot a 94, Hayden Jansen a 96, and Peyton Tegler a 99.
The two other scores that didn't count were Brody Thoele's 100 and Bennet Thompson's 100.
Newton finished fourth with a 417.
Grant Fulton was the team's lowest individual with a 102. Gunner James was second with a 104, Weston Tharp third with a 105, and Marc Jansen fourth with a 106.
The other score that didn't count was Evan Johnson's 111.
Lastly, WSS finished fifth with a 469.
Rylan Rincker carded the lowest score for the Hatchets with a 104, while Nathaniel Gracy and Brody Hendrickson fired a 119 and Briar Smith fired a 127.
The other scores that didn't count were Jack Holland's 129 and Silas Hortenstine's 130.
Charleston Invite
St. Anthony boys golf took home first at the Charleston Invite on Friday.
The Bulldogs fired a 321.
Jonathan Willenborg and Thomas Chojnicki fired a 79, while Lane Ludwig shot an 80 and Joey Trupiano an 83.
The two other scores that didn't count were Dakota Flaig's 87 and Charlie Wegman's 88.
As for Effingham, the Flaming Hearts fired a 354.
Colby Haynes shot an 83 for the lowest score on the team, while Ryker Schneider and Ethan Ritz each shot an 88, and David Splechter a 95.
Nick Burgess carded a 97, and Jett Volpi withdrew due to a wrist injury.
FALL BASEBALL
South Central 9, Neoga 3
South Central defeated Neoga Friday.
The Cougars won 9-3.
Aiden Dodson went 3-for-4 with two runs and one double. Beau Jolliff went 3-for-4 with one run, one double, and three RBIs. Andrew Magnus went 2-for-4 with two runs and one double, and Spencer Johannes went 2-for-3 with one run, one double, and two RBIs.
On the mound, Dodson, Johannes, Ethan Watwood, and Brandt Heistand combined to allow three hits and one earned run while striking out 10 batters and walking four.
Teutopolis 7, St. Anthony 4
Teutopolis defeated St. Anthony 7-4 Friday.
Kayden Althoff went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Derek Konkel went 1-for-4 with one run, one home run, and three RBIs, and Logan Roepke went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI.
On the mound, Althoff pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and no earned runs, while striking out eight batters and walking two. He had two wild pitches, as well.
For the Bulldogs, Angelo Mendella, Colton Fearday, Brock Fearday, and Eli Levitt all collected hits.
