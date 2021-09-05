BOYS GOLF
Olney Invitational
St. Anthony took home first-place at the Olney Invitational on Friday.
The Bulldogs shot a 65 in the best-ball format. Jonathan Willenborg carded a 73, while Dakota Flaig shot a 76, and Thomas Chojnicki a 78.
Other St. Anthony scores came from Lane Ludwig (82), Charlie Wegman (84), and Michael Martelli (85).
Teutopolis finished with a best-ball total of 79, led by Ethan Thoele, who shot an 89.
Adam Lustig fired a 91, while Peyton Tegler shot a 94, and Brody Thoele a 96.
Other scores for the Wooden Shoes came from Hayden Jansen (100) and Gabe Schlink (111).
FALL BASEBALL
St. Anthony 12, Dieterich 1
St. Anthony scored seven runs in the sixth inning in its 12-1 win over Dieterich on Friday.
The Bulldogs pounded 16 hits. Colton Fearday went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Brody Niebrugge went 3-for-4, Will Hoene went 3-for-4, and Eli Levitt went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Beau Adams went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI, as well.
On the mound, Niebrugge allowed three hits and no earned runs while striking out nine batters and walking two.
Noah Dill, Garrett Niebrugge, Braden Shadle, and Jaxon Funneman recorded the four hits for the Movin' Maroons.
St. Anthony improves to 6-2 and 3-1 in the National Trail Conference, while Dieterich falls to 1-6 and 0-4 in the National Trail Conference.
Altamont 15, Neoga 3
Altamont breezed by Neoga Friday.
Mason Robinson went 3-for-4 with another grand slam, while Nathan Shepard went 2-for-3 and Wyatt Phillips 2-for-2.
On the mound, Robinson allowed one hit and two earned runs while striking out four and walking four.
Aden McManaway then relieved Robinson, pitching two innings and allowing one hit, and fanning three batters.
As for Neoga (1-5, 1-4 National Trail Conference), Will O'Dell went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run. He collected the only hits for Neoga.
With the win, Altamont improves to 6-0 and 5-0 in the National Trail Conference.
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 6, Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 4
CHBC staved off a late-inning comeback from WSS to win 6-4 on Friday.
Wes Radloff went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Clayton Wojcik, Jadon Robertson, and Jacob Doty recorded two hits each, as well. Robertson and Doty had doubles, too, while Doty added two RBIs.
For the Hatchets, Graham Kasey went 2-for-4 while Lance Lankow went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Samuel Vonderheide and Gavan Wernsing added doubles, as well.
CHBC improves to 4-1 and 3-1 in the National Trail Conference, while WSS falls to 3-2 and 3-2 in the National Trail Conference.
