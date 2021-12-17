BOYS BASKETBALL
Crab Orchard 75, North Clay 57
North Clay fell to Crab Orchard in the Conrad Allen Tournament at Wayne City on Friday night.
The Cardinals lost 75-57.
Bryton Griffy led North Clay (3-8) with 26 points. Alex Boose had 10 points. Collyn Ballard had nine points, and Dakota Weidner, Brady Ingram, and Layton Dawkins had four points.
St. Anthony 42, Dieterich 40
St. Anthony defeated Dieterich on Friday night.
The Bulldogs beat the Movin' Maroons 42-40.
Craig Croy led St. Anthony (7-3, 4-0 National Trail Conference) with 16 points. Kyle Stewart had 12 points. Griffin Sehy had seven points. Collin Westendorf and Michael Martelli had three points, and Max Koenig had one point.
Meanwhile, for Dieterich (4-4, 2-2 National Trail Conference), Bryce Budde and Andrew Lidy led the team with 12 points. Lucas Westendorf and Caleb Gephart had six points, and Andrew Wente and Pete Britton had two points.
Teutopolis 37, Fairfield 36
Teutopolis defeated Fairfield on Friday night.
The Wooden Shoes won 37-36.
Brendan Niebrugge, who returned from an ankle injury, finished with 13 points for Teutopolis (8-1). Caleb Siemer had 12 points. Dylan Pruemer had eight points, and Max Niebrugge had four points.
Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) 69, Ramsey 58
Beecher City defeated Ramsey in overtime in the St. Elmo Holiday Tourney Friday night.
The Bobcats won 69-58.
Jadon Robertson finished with 18 points for Beecher City (5-5). Silas Buzzard had 17 points. Waylon Robertson had 14 points. Kade Persinger had 10 points. Wes Radloff had eight points, and Jack Robinson had two points.
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 46, Cumberland 32
Stew-Stras defeated Cumberland in the semifinals of the St. Elmo Holiday Tourney on Friday night.
The Hatchets bested the Pirates 46-32.
Samuel Vonderheide led Stew-Stras (8-2) with 14 points. Austin Wittenberg had 12 points. Jordan Wittenberg had eight points. Landon Miller had six points, and Talon Bridges and Carter Chaney had three points.
Meanwhile, for Cumberland (5-4), Jaxon Boldt had 14 points. Wiley Peters had six points. Maddox McElravy and Gavin Hendrix had four points. Elijah McElravy had three points, and Trevin Magee had one point.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln 57, Effingham 29
Effingham fell to Lincoln on Friday night.
The Hearts lost 57-29.
Ella Niebrugge led Effingham (9-3, 2-3 Apollo Conference) with 11 points. Meredith Schaefer had eight points. Marissa Allie and Sawyer Althoff had four points, and Saige Althoff had two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.