SOFTBALL
Charleston 9, Effingham 4
Effingham fell to Charleston, 9-4, Friday.
Riley Cunningham had three hits, Grace Bushur and Sydney Donaldson had two hits, and Abby Cunningham, Jennifer Jamison, Tori Budde, Saige Althoff, and Daelyn Dunston had one hit. Abby Cunningham, Bushur, and Riley Cunningham hit doubles, while Riley Cunningham also added a home run.
Greenville 5, Altamont 1
Altamont fell to Greenville, 5-1, Friday.
Claire Boehm had two hits, while Ellie McManaway, Peyton Osteen, Lanie Tedrick, Adria Denton, and Sophia Pearcy had one. McManaway hit a double.
Bailey Teasley pitched for the Lady Indians. She threw seven innings and allowed eight hits, five runs - two earned - and one walk with 11 strikeouts.
Salem 5, South Central 4
South Central fell to Salem, 5-4, Friday.
Taegan Webster had three hits - including two home runs - and two RBIs. Brooklyn Garrett had one hit and one RBI. Laney Webster had one hit - a double. Jaylyn Michel had one hit, and Halle Smith had one hit.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 10, St. Elmo Brownstown 3
CHBC defeated SEB, 10-3, Friday.
Macee Rodman and Ruby Stuckemeyer had two hits, while Birgen Schlanser, Madison Wojcik, Marissa Summers, Karlee Smith, Koda Colman, and MaKenna Roley had one. Rodman and Wojcik hit doubles.
As for the Eagles, Addy Putnam had two hits, while Kairi Speagle and Jayna Ireland had one. Speagle hit a double.
BASEBALL
Teutopolis 10, Pleasant Plains 0
Teutopolis defeated Pleasant Plains, 10-0, Friday in the Teutopolis Round Robin.
Sam Bushur, Cade Buehnerkemper, Kayden Althoff, Mitch Althoff, Dylan Pruemer, and Max Niebrugge had one hit. Bushur hit a double.
Pruemer pitched for the Wooden Shoes. He threw five innings and allowed three hits while striking out three.
Teutopolis 9, Marshall 1
Teutopolis defeated Marshall, 9-1, Friday in the Teutopolis Round Robin.
Sam Bushur had two hits, while Cade Buehnerkemper, Kayden Althoff, Mitch Althoff, and Dylan Pruemer had hits. Bushur hit a double.
Derek Konkel and Evan Waldhoff pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Konkel threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, no earned runs, and one walk with 11 strikeouts; Waldhoff pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out three batters.
Altamont 8, Casey-Westfield 1
Altamont defeated Casey-Westfield, 8-1, Friday.
Wyatt Phillips had two hits, while Mason Winn, Jared Hammer, Mason Robinson, Kienon Eirhart, Kaidyn Miller, Dillan Elam, and Lorgan Cornett had one. Elam hit a double, and Robinson hit a triple.
Winn, Nathan Stuemke, and Elam pitched for the Indians. Winn threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, one earned run, and three walks with six strikeouts; Stuemke pitched 1/3 of an inning, and Elam pitched two innings and allowed one walk with five strikeouts.
Newton 3, Oblong Hutsonville-Palestine 2
Newton defeated OPH, 3-2, Friday.
Mason Schafer had two hits, while Mason Mulvey, Gage Reynolds, Daniel Spiker, and Marc Jansen had one. Reynolds and Schafer hit doubles.
Brandon Einhorn and Gus Bierman pitched for the Eagles. Einhorn threw seven innings and allowed seven hits, two earned runs, and one walk with 11 strikeouts; Bierman threw one inning and allowed one walk with one strikeout.
Neoga 6, Brownstown St. Elmo 1
Neoga defeated Brownstown St. Elmo, 6-1, Friday.
Brady Reynolds had two hits, and Kaden Young, Luke Romack, and Quintin Richards had one. Young hit a double.
As for the Bombers, Brady Maxey had one hit - a double - while Dalton Myers and Wyatt Chandler had one, and Kevin Hall had an RBI.
South Central 6, Centralia 5
South Central defeated Centralia, 6-5, Friday in the Centralia Baseball Tournament.
Chase Thompson, Anthony Buonaura, Aidan Dodson, Beau Jolliff, Andrew Magnus, Ethan Watwood, and Brody Markley had one hit.
Okaw Valley 8, Cumberland 4
Cumberland fell to Okaw Valley, 8-4, Friday.
Trevin Magee had two hits, while Maddox McElravy, Gavin Hendrix, Sawyer Keyser, and Bryant Weber had one hit.
