BOYS BASKETBALL
Saint Elmo/Brownstown 56, Patoka/Odin 38
SEB defeated Patoka/Odin on Friday night.
The Eagles won 56-38.
Caleb Campbell led SEB (10-7, 1-0 Egyptian Illini Conference) with 23 points and seven rebounds. Jarrett Pasley had eight points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block. Brady Maxey had seven points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Adam Atwood had six points, two rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Wyatt Stine had five points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Cade Schaub had five points, one rebound, one assist, and four steals, and Quinton Logan had two points, one rebound, and one assist.
North Clay 64, Altamont 53
North Clay defeated Altamont on Friday night.
The Cardinals beat the Indians 64-53.
Logan Fleener led North Clay (7-11, 3-1 NTC) with 27 points. Bryton Griffy and Dakota Weidner had 15 points. Levi Smith had five points, and Alex Boose had two points.
Meanwhile, for Altamont (14-5, 2-1 NTC), Noah Klimpel had 22 points. Mason Robinson had 12 points. Eric Kollmann had nine points. Jared Hammer had five points. Avery Jarhaus had three points, and Mason Winn had two points.
Neoga 67, Martinsville 39
Neoga defeated Martinsville on Friday night.
The Indians won 67-39.
Kaden Young led Neoga (12-6) with 13 points. Paci McClure had 12 points. Quintin Richards had 11 points. Dontye Perry had nine points. Brady Reynolds and Luke Romack had eight points. Will O'Dell had four points, and Justin Bullock had two points.
