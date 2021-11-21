GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 54, North Clay 25
North Clay fell to Fairfield Friday night.
The Lady Cardinals lost 54-25, dropping their record to 0-3 on the season.
Kirsten Allen and Miah Ballard had 10 points for North Clay, while Alexis Van Dyke (3) and Sydney Kincaid (2) made up the rest of the scoring.
Val Dagg paced the Lady Mules with 14 points.
F
8
13
12
21
—
54
NC
4
0
10
11
—
25
F (54) - Ellis 2, Edwards 6, Kunce 6, Dagg 14, Frymire 8, Simpson 5, Hooker 3, Book 7, Vaughan 3. FG 22, FT 3-8, F 15. (3-pointers: Kunce 2, Frymire 2, Simpson, Hooker. Fouled out: none)
NC (25) - Van Dyke 3, Kincaid 2, Allen 10, Ballard 10. FG 8, FT 7-18, F 10. (3-pointers: Van Dyke, Ballard. Fouled out: none)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.