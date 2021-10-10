FOOTBALL - WEEK 7
Mt. Carmel 43, Newton 7
Newton's offense continued to struggle in Week 7, only scoring seven points against an undefeated Mt. Carmel team.
The Eagles lost 43-7 to move to 4-3 on the season.
Golden Aces' quarterback Blayne Sisson threw for 194 yards on 5-of-10 passing and one touchdown while running for 72 yards and two scores.
Receiver Zach Allen caught three of Sisson's passes for 124 yards. Noah Martin snagged the touchdown reception.
For Newton, Lain Burgener threw for 83 yards on 7-of-15 passing, while Dawson Deitz ran for 59 yards and the lone touchdown.
SOCCER
St. Anthony 8, Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond) 0
St. Anthony soccer defeated ALAH in the Class 1A Carlinville Sectional Regional Quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs won 8-0.
Roberton Campos scored three goals. Will Fearday scored two, and Kevin Canales, Adrian Bustamante, and Manaye Mossman all scored one.
George Scheidemantel finished with two assists, while Adam Brandenburger had one.
St. Anthony returns to the pitch on Tuesday when they play No. 2 seed Newton — at Altamont — at 4 p.m. in the Class 1A Carlinville Sectional Regional Semifinals.
FALL BASEBALL
North Clay 11, Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 3
North Clay concluded a one-loss fall season by winning the National Trail Conference Tournament championship over WSS Friday.
The Cardinals won 11-3, scoring at least one run in every inning.
Donnie Zimmerman went 3-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Logan Fleener went 1-for-1 with two runs and two RBIs, and Dakota Weidner went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
As for the Hatchets, Samuel Vonderheide went 3-for-4 with a double, while Gavan Wernsing went 2-for-4. Carter Chaney added a double and went 1-for-2 with one run, as well.
Altamont 6, St. Anthony 3
Altamont defeated St. Anthony in the National Trail Conference Tournament third-place game on Friday.
The Indians won 6-3 after scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Tyler Robbins went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Kienon Eirhart went 2-for-3 with two runs, one home run, and one RBI, and Wyatt Phillips went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Meanwhile, for the Bulldogs, Colton Fearday went 2-for-4 with one run, and Will Hoene went 2-for-2 with one run. Angelo Mendella went 1-for-4 with a double, too.
