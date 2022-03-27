BASEBALL
Brownstown St. Elmo 4, Okaw Valley 3
BSE defeated Okaw Valley, 4-3, on Friday.
Dalton Myers went 2-for-4 with one run, one home run, and two RBIs. Kevin Hall went 2-for-4 with one double and one RBI, and Brady Maxey, Wyatt Chandler, and Jarrett Pasley also collected hits for the Bombers (1-1).
Myers also got the start on the mound going 6 2/3 innings and giving up five hits, three earned runs, and two walks while striking out 11 batters.
North Clay 5, Nashville 3
North Clay defeated Nashville, 5-3, on Friday.
Donnie Zimmerman pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Cardinals (3-1). He gave up five hits, three earned runs, and one walk while striking out six batters.
Bryton Griffey also pitched, going 2/3 of an inning and allowing no runs or hits.
At the plate, North Clay collected four hits. Collyn Ballard, Zimmerman, Layton Dawkins, and Griffy all collected hits. Zimmerman had two RBIs, and Dawkins had one.
SOFTBALL
Fleming County 17, Altamont 4
Altamont fell to Fleming County, 17-4, at the Cardinal Classic in Georgetown, Kentucky, on Friday.
Ellie McManaway went 2-for-2 with one run, one triple, and two RBIs, and Peyton Osteen went 1-for-2 with one run, one home run, and two RBIs.
Bailey Teasley got the start in the circle for the Lady Indians (0-4).
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 7, Newton 2
WSS defeated Newton, 7-2, on Friday.
Karlie Bean pitched a complete game for the Hatchets (2-0). She allowed three hits and two unearned runs while striking out 10 batters.
Meanwhile, at the plate, Sam Hayes went 2-for-3 with one run, one double, and one RBI. Ella Kinkelaar went 1-for- with one triple. Natalie Hayes went 1-for-3 with one run and two RBIs. Bean went 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Kaylyn Carey went 1-for-3 with one run and one double. Maddy Pfeiffer went 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI, and Alaira Friese went 1-for-3 with one run.
As for the Lady Eagles (2-2), Lexi Grove went 1-for-3. Camryn Martin went 1-for-3 with one run, and Kayla Kocher went 1-for-3 with one double and one RBI.
Kocher also pitched for Newton, throwing six innings. She gave up eight hits, seven runs - five earned - and struck out 10 batters.
Martinsville 15, St. Elmo Brownstown 0
St. Elmo Brownstown lost to Martinsville, 15-0, on Friday.
Arianna Ragsdale had the only hit for the Bombers (0-5) in the loss.
