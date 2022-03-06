TRACK AND FIELD
Eastern Illinois University High School Indoor Track and Field Meet
Several area teams competed at the Eastern Illinois University High School Indoor Track and Field Meet on Friday and Saturday at Lantz Arena in Charleston.
Female events were on Friday, while male events concluded the two-day event on Saturday.
Below is how local girls' competitors and teams fared.
TRACK EVENTS
4x200M RELAY
In the 4x200-meter relay, Newton finished second at 1:55.47. The quartet of Camryn Martin, Borgic, Kinder, and Hemrich earned eight points.
Belleville East's quartet of Tiller, Chism, Hesker, and Armour won the event in 1:54.48.
As for other local teams, their finishes are below:
- Effingham, 2:01.22 (13th)
- St. Anthony, 2:02.17 (19th)
- Altamont, 2:12.29 (28th)
- Teutopolis, 2:25.47 (33rd)
200M DASH
In the 200-meter dash, Teutopolis' Kaitlyn Vahling finished third at 27.79 seconds. She earned six points.
Tuscola's Alyssa Williams won the event in 26.11 seconds.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Madison Pierce, Effingham, 29.26 seconds (16th)
- Erin Stewart, St. Anthony, 30.86 seconds (23rd)
- Ella Radke, Newton, 30.98 seconds (24th)
- Audrey Brinker, Altamont, 31.74 seconds (26th)
60M DASH
In the 60-meter dash, Teutopolis' Kaitlyn Vahling finished fourth at 8.18 seconds. She earned five points.
Tuscola's Alyssa Williams won the event in 7.76 seconds.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Laney Hemrich, Newton, 8.40 seconds (9th)
- Madison Pierce, Effingham, 8.53 seconds (16th)
- Maggie Moeller, St. Anthony, 8.65 seconds (20th)
- Kayleigh Koester, Effingham, 8.94 seconds (40th)
- Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 8.94 seconds (41st)
- Maya Moore, Altamont, 9.15 (52nd)
- Sydney Kinder, Newton, 9.17 seconds (53rd)
- Audrey Brinker, Altamont, 9.19 seconds (54th)
- Amelie Schilling, Teutopolis, 10.70 seconds (82nd)
4x800M RELAY
In the 4x800-meter relay, Newton finished fifth at 4:30.61. The quartet of Camryn Martin, Hetzer, Borgic, and Hemrich earned four points.
Mt. Zion's quartet of Owens, Anderson, Crowley, and Munoz won the event in 4:19.41.
As for other local teams, their finishes are below:
- Effingham, 4:44.07 (19th)
400M RUN
In the 400-meter run, Newton's Rylea Borgic finished sixth at 1:06. She earned three points.
Bloomington Central Catholic's Sophia Yaklich won the event in 59.10 seconds.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Kayleigh Koester, Effingham, 1:07.11 (9th)
- Taylor Miller, St. Anthony, 1:16.37 (29th)
- Madeline Zane, Teutopolis, 1:21.76 (33rd)
800M RUN
In the 800-meter run, Effingham's Jessica Larsen finished 10th at 2:38.41. She did not earn any points.
Olney/Richland County's Tatum David won the event in 2:19.90.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Ada Rozene, St. Anthony, 2:54.88 (34th)
- Makayla Sidwell, Altamont, 3:24.45 (52nd)
- Gracie Eaton, Effingham, 3:40.70 (59th)
4x800M RELAY
In the 4x800-meter relay, Effingham finished 11th at 11:42.89. The quartet of Springer, Miller, Thies, and Hill did not earn any points.
St. Joseph-Ogden's quartet of Jones, Burkhalter, Knap, and Franzen won the event in 10:16.19.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- St. Anthony (Rozene, Miller, Helmink, Vonderheide), 11:42.93 (12th)
60M HURDLES
In the 60-meter hurdles, Effingham's Taylor Green finished 18th at 11.77 seconds. She did not earn any points.
Shelbyville's Maisie Kull won the event in 9.73 seconds.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Rylea Hodge, Effingham, 11.99 seconds (21st)
- Krista Roedl, Teutopolis, 12.75 seconds (29th)
- Shannon Cooper, Teutopolis, 13.26 seconds (32nd)
1600M RUN
In the 1600-meter run, St. Anthony's Stacie Vonderheide finished 24th at 6:20.67. She did not earn any points.
Olney/Richland County's Tatum David won the event in 4:57.10.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Audrey Wagoner, Effingham, 6:23.80 (26th)
- Allison Miller, Effingham, 6:29.88 (28th)
- Emma Helmink, St. Anthony, 6:33 (30th)
- Makayla Sidwell, Altamont, 8:02.35 (50th)
FIELD EVENTS
POLE VAULT
In the pole vault, St. Anthony's Allison Green finished in a tie for fourth after a mark of 2.90 meters. She earned four points.
Okaw Valley's Karlie Stauder won the event after a mark of 3.35 meters.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Elley Bennett, Newton, 2.58m (10th)
LONG JUMP
In the long jump, Altamont's Audrey Brinker finished in 19th place after a mark of 1.52 meters.
Tuscola's Alyssa Williams won the event after a mark of 5.13 meters.
SHOT PUT
In the shot put, Teutopolis' Leah Stone finished in a tie for 16th after a throw of 27 feet, nine inches.
Mattoon's Maya Cook won the event after a throw of 39 feet, three inches.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Abby Adams, Effingham, 27-5 (21st)
- Elle Tebenkamp-Vahling, St. Anthony, 27-0 (25th)
- Katie Zeigler, Effingham, 26-2 (29th)
- Teirza Tippetts, Altamont, 21-6.50 (53rd)
TRIPLE JUMP
In the triple jump, Altamont's RayLynn Myers finished 15th after a mark of 7.36 meters.
Springfield's Ineh Erewele won the event after a mark of 9.89 meters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.