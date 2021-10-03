FOOTBALL - WEEK 6
Robinson 14, Newton 0
Newton fell to Robinson on Friday night 14-0.
The Eagles only mustered 55 yards through the air and 125 yards on the ground.
At quarterback, Lain Burgener completed 5 of his 17 passes for 55 yards.
Meanwhile, Mason Mulvey had 43 yards rushing, while Ben Meinhart had 27 yards, Meyer Tarr 13, and Dominik Utley 11.
Isaac Flowers added two catches for 36 yards, while Meinhart had one catch for 11 yards.
On defense, Braxton Griffith had 14 tackles, while Tarr had nine. Gus Bierman, Dawson Dietz, and Adam Koebele all added eight tackles, too.
Newton falls to 4-2 on the season.
Cumberland 56, Tri-County 8
Cumberland football defeated Tri-County 56-8 on Friday night.
The Pirates move to 5-1 with the win.
There were no stats available.
VOLLEYBALL
North Clay 2, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 0
North Clay volleyball defeated SEB on Friday in three sets.
The Lady Cardinals won the first set 26-24, lost the second 29-27, and won the third 25-23.
The Eagles had contributions from Laney Baldridge (seven kills, one assist, two aces, 19 digs, and two blocks), Kinley Carson (one assist and seven digs), Peyton Garrard (one kill, 18 assists, four aces, and 16 digs), Morgan Hall (12 kills, one assist, two aces, eight digs, and two blocks), Lillian Nolen (three kills, one assist, and five digs), Shelby Sasse (one assist, two aces, and 14 digs), Lydia Smith (four kills, three aces, and 10 digs), and Audrey Wilhour (one kill, three assists, 10 digs, and one block).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Teutopolis 0
WSS volleyball defeated Teutopolis on Friday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-15 and the second 25-12.
Teutopolis (10-13) had contributions from Taylor Beuker (one dig and one kill), Jaden Deters (one dig), Emily Konkel (two blocks, five digs, two kills, and one assist), Molly Pals (three digs and three kills), Tia Probst (one block, two kills, and five assists), Lilly Jansen (one dig), Macy Swingler (three digs), Sara Swingler (one dig and four assists), Kaitlyn Schumacher (three blocks and three kills), and Summer Wall (eight digs).
South Central 2, Webber Township 0
South Central volleyball defeated Webber Township in straight sets Friday.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-9 and the second 25-19.
South Central (15-4) had contributions from Halle Smith (13 kills, six aces, and two digs), Zada Reynolds (two kills, nine assists, and two aces), Olivia Brauer (two kills, 13 assists, two aces, and three digs), Brooklyn Garrett (five kills, one ace, and five digs), Brooke Cowger (two kills, one ace, and two digs), Emma Jenne (one kill and one block), and Emma Runge (five digs).
Moroa-Forsyth 2, Altamont 0
Altamont volleyball fell to Moroa-Forsyth in its second match of the Riverton Tournament on Friday.
The Lady Indians lost the first set 25-19 and the second set 25-17.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (nine digs, 11 assists, and five kills), Ada Tappendorf (one dig, two blocks, one assist, and five kills), Lauren Walker (three digs), Della Berg (two digs), Madison Splechter (one dig), Briana Hassebrock (one dig, one block, and two kills), Brinna Grunloh (three digs), and Alyvia Wills (two digs, one block, and one kill).
Rock Falls 2, Altamont 0
Altamont volleyball fell to Rock Falls in the first match of the Riverton Tournament on Friday.
The Lady Indians lost the first set 25-15 and the second 25-15.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (nine digs, six assists, and three kills), Ada Tappendorf (four digs, one block, and two kills), Ella Ruffner (12 digs, two aces, one block, and two kills), Lauren Walker (one dig), Della Berg (two digs, one block, and one kill), Grace Lemke (three digs), Briana Hassebrock (two digs, three blocks, and one assist), Brinna Grunloh (five digs), Alyvia Wills (two digs and one kill), and Kadence Wolff (two digs).
FALL BASEBALL
Dieterich 8, Neoga 5
Dieterich defeated Neoga in the play-in game of the 2021 National Trail Conference Tournament Friday.
The Movin' Maroons beat the Indians 8-5 and will advance to Monday's quarterfinal matchup against No. 1 seed North Clay.
Dieterich had contributions from Noah Dill (2-for-4 with a run and a double) and Braden Shadle (2-for-4 with a run, one double, and three RBIs). Austin Ruholl added two RBIs, while Pete Britton had a double.
Meanwhile, for Neoga, the Indians had hits from Kaden Young, Brady Reynolds, Will O'Dell, Luke Romack, Ryan Koester, and Malachi Staszak.
